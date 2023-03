Police: Man critically injured in Oracle Road stabbing

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an Oracle Road stabbing Tuesday.

Tucson police say the crime happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road.

No suspects are in custody.

TPD's aggravated assault unit is investigating.

