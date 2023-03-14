Open in App
Tucson, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Police: Man critically injured in Oracle Road stabbing

By Phil Villarreal,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLviw_0lIQhUIX00

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an Oracle Road stabbing Tuesday.

Tucson police say the crime happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road.

No suspects are in custody.

TPD's aggravated assault unit is investigating.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Police identify suspect police killed in March 3 shooting
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Sonoita Vineyards receives community help with fire damage
Tucson, AZ22 hours ago
Checking your Monday gas prices
Tucson, AZ7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities investigating fatal vehicle-dirt bike collision in Tucson
Tucson, AZ16 hours ago
One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Dirt bike crash kills one person on southeast side
Tucson, AZ15 hours ago
One man dead after being stabbed by coworker
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Tucson Police Department Hosts Police Motocycle Competition
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
TPD investigates crash involving pedestrian at Broadway and Wilmot
Tucson, AZ4 hours ago
Court documents: New details emerge in teen girl's killing at house party
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Tucson dog walker suffers broken leg after javelina attack
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Three men sentenced following Lakeside Park murders in 2018
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
TPD looking for missing 70-year-old man
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Nogales-area rancher charged with murder called dead Mexican citizen an 'animal' in 911 call
Nogales, AZ4 days ago
Wildlife officials explain why attacks by coyote, javelina attacks are more common this time of year
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Police: 88-year-old Oro Valley man found safe
Oro Valley, AZ5 days ago
Armed robbery leads to officer involved shooting on Grant and Tucson
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Plea for Help: Tucson man sentenced for strangling mother of his child
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Arizona bill that would charge fentanyl dealers with murder heads to the House
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Tucson Man Heads Behind Bars After Attempting to Smuggle Fentanyl into Arizona
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Tucson to invest millions into preserving Fort Lowell Park
Tucson, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy