Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Argatha Gilmore

By WTXL Digital Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8MiS_0lIQefEh00

During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women & Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women & Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

Dr. Argatha Gilmore began her career at the Tallahassee Police Department as a patrol officer. In 1999, she became the first Black woman to achieve the rank of captain.

In 2009 she assumed command of the Lake City Police Department becoming the first African American woman to be Chief of Police.

In 2021, Dr. Gilmore made history again by becoming the first female Assistant Sheriff at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Legacy Award
Althemese Barnes

Trailblazers
Jan Auger
Loranne Ausley
Argatha Gilmore
Elizabeth Ricci

Unsung Shero
Barbara Boone

Girls Can Do Anything
Kaylin Jean-Louis

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tallahassee, FL newsLocal Tallahassee, FL
Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Barbara Boone
Tallahassee, FL1 hour ago
Apalachee Center CEO appointed chair of Florida Mental Health Commission
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Civil complaint by former CPRB member against city of Tallahassee dismissed
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Service for Monticello man killed in Thomasville set for Monday
Monticello, FL3 hours ago
Pepsi's youth bowling championship kicks off
Tallahassee, FL2 hours ago
Free shredding event to take place in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Dynamic Xplosion Cheer hosts first Black Culture Cheer and Dance Competition
Tallahassee, FL20 hours ago
Taylor Biro set to file amended complaint due to her case's dismissal
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Students testify against House Bill 999
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
F & C Farms hosts opening weekend for strawberry picking
Boston, GA3 days ago
New start date set for Charlie Adelson trial in death of Dan Markel
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Fresh produce market to take place in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA4 days ago
FSU Film School celebrates five alumni nominated for Oscars
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago
Thomasville PD releases new details regarding suspect who crashed into Walmart
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
FSU women’s golf team wins Florida State Match Up
Tallahassee, FL8 hours ago
GSP: One person dead after vehicle crashes into Walmart in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA5 days ago
Georgia ousts Florida State in women's NCAA Tournament
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Railroad Square unveils businesses coming to its food hall
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy