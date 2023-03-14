Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Season’s first cherry blossoms spotted in Brooklyn Botanical Garden

By Mira Wassef,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7feZ_0lIQeDiT00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Despite the swirling snow descending on New York City Tuesday, there are signs spring has sprung.

The first cherry blossoms of the season have bloomed at Brooklyn Botanical Garden after the flowers were spotted growing on the Okame trees, according to a BBG spokesperson. The garden’s cherry blossoms can be tracked on its CherryWatch site.

The Okame trees, which typically have the first flowers of the spring, can be found in the Cherry Cultivars Area, near Cherry Esplanade, the spokesperson said. A week after the Okame trees bloom, the cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden should appear if there is a stretch of warm weather.

Last week, the Central Park Conservancy announced a new interactive Cherry Blossom Tracker Map, which offers the following:

  • Where to Go: Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns
  • When to Go: Based on the Conservancy’s color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak
  • What to See: From the graceful weeping boughs of the Higan to the delicate white blooms of the Yoshino

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
More than 25,000 turn out for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY1 day ago
New Orleans cuisine takes over NYC at The Standard Grill
New York City, NY1 day ago
Black Girl Magic Ball celebrates Black girls in the arts
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New arts fair springs up in a new artistic part of Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man rents Times Square billboard for $150 to propose to girlfriend
New York City, NY17 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations boost NYC businesses
New York City, NY2 days ago
NY, NJ Catholics get green light to eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, despite Lent restrictions
New York City, NY3 days ago
Crowds line 5th Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New York City, NY2 days ago
PIX Panel talks NYC parking permits, congestion pricing, and Rikers
New York City, NY1 day ago
Manhattan residents consider rent strike amid rat infestation
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to delight New York City
New York City, NY3 days ago
Actress and singer Hailee Kaleem Wright’s rough road leads to Broadway ‘Six’
New York City, NY2 days ago
List of street closures for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY4 days ago
NJ tavern prepared more than 1,000 pounds of corned beef this St. Patrick’s Day
Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
NYC installs gun-free zone signs in Times Square
New York City, NY1 day ago
Irish coffee at NYC restaurant goes viral on social media
New York City, NY2 days ago
Crowds support ‘Parade’ opening night, weeks after antisemitic protest
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
1 person killed in Bronx apartment fire caused by lithium-ion battery: FDNY
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
Chilly, windy day on tap in NY, NJ before weather warms up for workweek
New York City, NY1 day ago
10-year plan to boost Paterson’s Great Falls neighborhood
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Brooklyn jewelry store robbed twice in 6 weeks: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYC street vendors stage protest about new city rules and enforcement
New York City, NY3 days ago
Bronx health care van workers carry ‘wound care’ packs for ‘tranq’ infections
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Queens BP talks about deadly smoke shop robbery, violence near schools
Queens, NY4 hours ago
Man shot inside an apartment in Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Black and Latina female business leaders inspire new generation of women
New York City, NY3 days ago
CUNY students demonstrate against proposed tuition hike
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
NY State Senate proposes parking permits in NYC to fund MTA
New York City, NY4 days ago
Teen, 17, dead in Long Island car crash: police
Babylon, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy