Chef Justin Sutherland Adopts French Bulldog Puppy 8 Months After Boating Accident

Chef Justin Sutherland can now add “dog dad” to his resume. The “Top Chef” contestant just announced the adoption of a French Bulldog puppy, and the new fur baby’s arrival comes at a crucial time, as the culinary celeb is recovering from a horrific boat accident last summer.

Chef Justin Sutherland Adopts Puppy

Sutherland announced the arrival of his new fur baby on Instagram in a series of photos of himself cuddling the gray pup.

“Introducing, Miss. Betty White,” he captioned the pics, along with a crown emoji.

The celebrity canine, named after the late “Golden Girls” star, already has her own Instagram account . So far, there’s just one pic of the pupper sleeping. It’s hashtagged #daddysgirl.



Fans piled on the comments section of Sutherland’s post to gush over the Frenchie.

“Looooove that you’re a frenchie dad (I’m a frenchie momma). Their personalities are life,” one fan wrote.

“That sweet precious baby angel!! Y’all are absolutely adorable,” another swooned.

“PRECIOUS! And a great name to honor an icon who loved animals!” someone else opined.

A few fans suggested that the new puppy will help the chef in his recovery.

“A fur baby will make everything better,” one commenter insisted.

“She will help with the healing. Frenchies are the best,” another offered.

“She will help you fly higher,” a third encouraged.

Partners in Recovery

For those not in the know, the Minnesota native was knocked off a boat on July Fourth weekend last summer and was brutally injured by the propellor.

“I hit the water and the boat just drifted right above the spot where I went in, and as I was swimming back up, I swam under the boat pump into the motor,” the host of Tru TV’s “Taste the Culture” said shortly after the accident . “I remember opening my eyes probably inches away from the propellers spinning and seeing them spinning, and that’s when the lights went out.”

Friends jumped into the water to rescue Sutherland and he soon regained consciousness. Because he was in shock, he couldn’t feel any pain, but he was aware that he was bleeding. He was rushed to the hospital for care. Since that time, he has had multiple surgeries to repair injuries on his shoulder and forearm. He also lost sight in his left eye.

But the traumatic event and its aftermath haven’t stopped Sutherland from moving forward with his life and career…or adding to his family. We hope Miss Betty White is settling into her new home…and we wonder if she’s going to be treated to some extra special home cooking by her devoted dog dad!

