Shopper Blog: Dogwood Arts gifts fifth graders with bags of inspiration

Dogwood Arts gifts fifth graders with bags of inspiration

Ali James, Shopper News

This semester, Jessica Gosney, Visual Arts teacher at Corryton and Ritta elementary schools, received Dogwood Arts Festival art kits for her fifth grade students.

“We are extremely thankful they thought of Knox County schools and approached us to put together this treat,” Gosney said during her art class at Corryton Elementary. “Dogwood does so much for the arts here in Knoxville.

“The first class (to receive the kits) were so excited that I had to really rein in their excitement. They were on top of each other to get them,” Gosney said.

While some of the same supplies are available in the school’s art room, Gosney said many students have limited art supplies at home. “The Sharpies, watercolors and markers are really special,” she said. “Sometimes kids don’t even have paper at home they can make art with.”

Inside the drawstring backpack there are stencils, a sketchbook, Sharpie markers, limited edition Sharpie fine tip pens, watercolors, scissors, pencils and an eraser.

A lot of times in middle school students must choose between art and music, according to Gosney. “This is a way they can continue to experience art,” she said. “A lot of people draw cars, animals and people, and some people are super into paint so it’s great that they have watercolors in the kit.”

The kit also provides supplies for those who love to collage. “There are different tools for them to use,” said Gosney. “A lot were excited about the flair felt tip pens, and one brought her own pencil box so she could carry them to class. And I saw another student wearing her backpack into school today.”

One of Gosney’s fifth grade students said he was brainstorming different ideas for his Dogwood Arts Kit. “This is my first time with a comic; I’m still coming up with an idea for the design,” he said.

Another fifth grade student has decided to create and illustrate a guidebook for his favorite book series, “Wings of Fire.”

“It is a dragon book and I’m going to talk about who the dragons inside the book are,” he explained. “I usually read some and then work on the guidebook at home.”

Artwork depicting the different types of tigers, their habitat and what they eat is the theme for another fifth grade student’s project. “There are only 200 left so I want to show tigers living in the wild where they are safe,” she said. “I am going to draw them in the forest at home.”

Gosney added that the Dogwood Arts Festival also supports an annual student art competition in which students design a guitar.

Every week Gosney’s fifth grade class explores a different material. This week it is cardboard. “They have a choice in planning and sketching out some ideas to construct out of cardboard,” Gosney said. “The theme is places and spaces, and one student is building a microphone that looks like the Sunsphere and another has painted a bubblegum machine she is going to make out of cardboard.”

Corryton Elementary School will be hosting an annual art show on April 28. “This is my first year at the school, and since this is a choice-based art room students will get to choose. and they picked animal-themed art,” said Gosney. “It is a great opportunity to share their art with their family and friends and other classes.”

For the first time, Young-Williams Animal Center will bring adoptable animals and collect donations for their wish list, including veterinary office supplies, kitten food, collars and quality treats for training.

Gosney splits her time between Corryton and Ritta Elementary Schools and works out of the Knox County Schools central office coordinating submissions for art contests and displays.

“The art teachers send me 10-15 pieces of artwork and it is displayed at the Sarah Simpson Training Center, the Juvenile and Federal courthouses,” she said. “Most recently we had a display televised during the Knox County School Board meeting. They rotate each region throughout the year.”

The Dogwood Arts Festival will run April 28-30 at World’s Fair Park.

Former police officer becomes home organizer: 'My goal is to bring peace'

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Lauren Donovan is on a mission to unpack stress and bring on peace one cluttered house at a time.

A lifelong resident of the Phoenix, Arizona, area, Donovan, her husband and three sons (ages 12, 9 and 7) were looking for a change of scenery. Her husband builds race cars. She was in law enforcement for five years before deciding it was too dangerous.

So … she made the natural transition from the high-adrenaline patrol officer job to being an organizer and declutterer.

“My goal is to bring peace to homes or businesses,” Donovan said. “I’m a very Type A (personality). I’m very organized. I enjoy putting things in order.”

Donovan said her business, Peacefully Neat, LLC, offers more than someone moving boxes around and throwing some things away.

“I offer learning a way of living that reduces stress – something we all need,” she said. “I create a whole system that makes sense, and it sticks. When you declutter, it’s peaceful and stress-reducing.”

Settling in Powell

Donovan left her job with the Phoenix Police Department and got her business going last February. The family relocated to Powell in October.

“We were looking for good areas in Tennessee and Powell kept coming up,” Donovan said. “It has worked out well for us.”

However, getting her business off the ground in Powell has been a struggle.

“There’s a big difference between here and Arizona,” Donovan said. “Arizona is so diverse. There are people from everywhere. People have been here all their lives. Sometimes the new people don’t get a chance.”

That’s why Donovan has taken to social media to get the word out about her business.

“Word of mouth has been huge for me,” she said. “Somebody who is desperate or who is busy and has disposable income is going to talk with me about what I do.”

What's the Process?

When Donovan will get a call, it will usually either be from an elderly person trying to declutter a house so the children won’t be given the task, or the children who need to clean things out from the house of a parent who has died.

“I usually go through a lot of questions,” Donovan said of her approach to clearing clutter. “How long have you had an item? If it’s more than six or eight months and you haven’t used it and it’s not a keepsake, I suggest getting rid of it.

“Is there an emotional attachment? If there’s a question, I tell them to give it a month. If they don’t use the item in that month, get rid of it.”

Donovan said she also offers moving preparation for sellers and buyers of houses; packing, unpacking, organizing, and just basic organization for showings to get ready for a sale.

Her fees vary given the extensive nature of the job. It starts with a $20 consultation fee (for Powell residents) that would be applied to other charges if she is hired.

Donovan’s fees include time, labor and shopping, while product costs include containers, labels, shelves and other storage items. She works with a junk removal service that can handle cleanup in a big job.

“I tell people they should give decluttering and organizing a chance,” she said. “You could see what a space can turn into.”

For more information, go to the Peacefully Neat, LLC pages on Facebook or Instagram, or email: peacefullyneatllc@outlook.com .

Find your joy at North Knoxville cycling studio

Ali James, Shopper News

Grace Wilson, the owner and manager of JoyRyde Knox Cycling Studio, is about to celebrate a milestone. April 1 marks Wilson’s first year in business.

“I majored in sports management and graduated from UT in 2020,” said Wilson. “While I was in college I interned in a cycling studio, and I fell in love with the workout and the physical and mental benefits it gave me.”

Wilson is a Central High School alum. “I have lived here my whole life and I am so excited to bring this level of workout intensity to North Knoxville,” she said. “I love the community and wanted to show that we can also support boutique fitness here.”

JoyRyde Knox Cycling Studio is in the Emory Station shopping center. The previous tenant was a pet grooming business and had combined two commercial spaces. Wilson decided to keep it that way and create a cycling studio equipped with 20 bikes, including one for the instructor.

“We have seven instructors, including myself,” said Wilson. “When I started hiring, they all came into my life in different ways. Some I go to church with and others I met through mutual friends, or they instructed in studios out west."

JoyRyde’s classic classes are 45 minutes long and easy to fit into a busy schedule. “That is our typical duration. It is a 12-song format that each instructor has the freedom to create what they like. It could be an all Justin Bieber or a Ladies of the '80s playlist, or a Lady Gaga vs. Miley Cyrus; it can be a special theme or 12 random songs to create the workout."

Occasionally JoyRyde will host a one-hour themed ride for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

'The only competition is yourself'

“I would say a big stereotype with cycling is that the workout and the atmosphere is very intimidating, and we have really tried to break that,” said Wilson. “The only competition is yourself; we don’t have a leaderboard or stats sent out to our riders. We provide a space where they don’t have to worry about anyone around them. It’s a really encouraging atmosphere for both new and seasoned riders.”

It was important to create a special, elevated space and experience, said Wilson. “We want them to make sure they feel taken care of and don’t have to worry about anything in the outside world. They can check out for 45 minutes.”

New riders get a seven-day pass with three free rides, and should arrive 30 minutes early to familiarize themselves with the studio and set the bike up safely before the class starts.

“They can give it a shot and after that trial, they can select ‘Book a Ryde’ at JoyRydeKnox.com and connect to the booking system to purchase credits for 10 rides over a set duration, or sign up for a membership that auto renews every month,” said Wilson.

JoyRyde’s schedules are live on Fridays for the following week.

Each bike is prepped with two-pound weights and a cool, fresh towel ready for each class. There is also a choice of three- or four-pound weights for those who want to go a little heavier.

The cycling shoes clip into the bike pedals for safety, and if you do not have your own, they are provided for the classes. Include the shoe size online and they will be ready and waiting in the cubby number that matches the bike number.

So far, the majority of participants have been female and new riders at JoyRyde. “We have one guy instructor; I would love to get more guys in here,” said Wilson. “We have ages ranging from early high school to mid-60s. The minimum height is 4’11” for our Schwinn Performance Plus Bikes.”

During JoyRyde’s April 1 birthday celebration, there will be four free rides to choose from. And since it is a Saturday, local vendors including Itty Bitty Bling will be there as an opportunity for cyclists to support other small businesses.

Karns theater students get ready for 'biggest show' so far: 'Oklahoma!'

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

Karns High School’s Musical Theater Department is gearing up to present its spring musical, the quintessential favorite “Oklahoma!”

Musical Theater Director Seth Tinsley said he chose “Oklahoma!” because he’s a big proponent of the classics and this one suits musical high school theater really well. It’s a wholesome show, he said.

“We picked ‘Oklahoma!’ because it really suits the kids. I’m a big proponent of finding the show to fit the kid rather than try to pry out a character that is not inherent in that student.

“We were going to do it years ago, but we just didn’t get there. This is the biggest show we’ve done thus far. ‘Annie’ would have been right there, but the pandemic killed it.”

The pandemic put a stop to “Annie,” but the determined director said “Oklahoma!” may make up for the loss.

“I’ve utilized pretty much the whole school in getting this thing together. It’s a labor of love for us all.”

Tinsley built some of the main structures last Saturday with the help of his partner. The Art Department painted the background and kids from Byington Solway finished the buildout of the sheds.

Emma Mills steps in as costume wrangler. The 16-year-old takes her job seriously. Not only does she play Annie in “Oklahoma!” but she is sewing and matching costumes to performers.

“I just want everyone to look great and love their costume. I love mine and it transports me to another time and place. I want that for everyone,” said Mills.

The costumes were borrowed from South-Doyle and Seymour High Schools.

“That’s one of the reasons you see high schools rotate the same musicals. We gather costumes, props, and whatever else is necessary to loan to each other – saving a lot of money,” said Tinsley.

Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore , Indian Territory , in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams (played by Miranda Watkins) and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain (played by Jack Pinkston) and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry (played by Harper Pickney). Hilarity ensues.

“It’s going to be a great show. The set is phenomenal, fully dimensional, not just a backdrop. We have professional sound and lighting so I get to let that go, which is great,” Tinsley said.

“Last year we got our feet wet after the pandemic and did ‘Babes in Arms.’ This year’s production is much more professional; it’s bigger, sweeping, with music and dancing. We’re all looking forward to it so much!”

“Oklahoma!” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 30-31 at Karns High School. Tickets are $15, available online and at the door.

Info: Knoxschools.schoolcashonline.com

There's heart in the beats at Redemption Life Church dance classes

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Six years ago, when Chloe Chyka started dance lessons at Redemption Life Church in Powell, her expectations may have been a bit unrealistic.

“I wanted my students to be awesome without having spent a lot of time,” she said. “Over time, that has changed.

“Today, I’m more concerned with where (her students’) hearts are when they leave and how I talked to them. Words are very important. I’ve become much more gracious and patient than I ever thought I’d be.”

Of course, it’s easier to be gracious and patient when there’s help. That’s why the addition of Tjede McDuffie last fall has been a positive for a program that involves more than 30 children and young adults.

“The world can be a bigger place with her,” said Chyka. “I’ve always wanted a partner. We’ve become best friends. We have a big vision for the program to grow.”

International champion

McDuffie had been youth pastor at the church. But with seven daughters ranging in age from 3 to 22, she recently stepped down to focus on family. One thing she didn’t give up was her involvement in the dance program.

Growing up, Tjede was a regular in church-related dance competitions. In 2011, she was the international champion in the Teen Talent hip-hop event.

“The competition comes down to the song you pick and the originality of the dance,” McDuffie said. “You are judged on the story that it tells.”

Because Chyka’s specialty is dramatic expression, the two are able to cover a wide range of dancing genres.Chyka was pregnant last fall and needed to take some time off. McDuffie arrived just in time to make the transition seamless.

Welcoming environment

This semester, there are five dance classes being taught at Lifehouse Coffee on Emory Road.

Monday is dramatic expression day, with two classes. From 5:30-6:15 p.m. every Monday, Little and Loved is for ages 7-9. Every other Monday, Awake and Activated at 6:30-8:30 p.m. is for young adults.

Tuesday is hip-hop. From 3-4 is Fierce and Free (beginning-intermediate). Brave and Bold (advanced) is from 4:15-5:15, and Wild and Wonder (intermediate) is from 5:30-6:30.

“A lot of dance teachers teach (hip-hop) with counts,” said McDuffie. “I don’t. I teach more with the beats. The students laugh at me, but they get it.”

Chyka and McDuffie attend all the sessions but take turns leading the choreography. Once a class starts, there’s very little down time.

“We’ve tried to create the most welcoming environment where the creative mind is,” said Chyka. “We foster this setting where the kids feel they’re learning something and having fun. It’s a pressureless environment.”

McDuffie has given some consideration to the long-range view.

“From the logistics side, we have room to grow,” she said. “We’ve got some ideas for the fall. We’ve got plans for new classes, more classes, and widening the range of ages involved.”

Chyka said they’ve even broken the barrier and have gotten some boys involved.

Cost is $25/session or $100/month. For more information, go to “lessons/information request” at www.redemptionschoolofworship.net .

Children’s Business Fair showcases young entrepreneurs

Carol Z. Shane, Shopper News

The Mill & Mine was the setting for a recent event showcasing our area’s young business talent when the 2023 Acton Children’s Business Fair took place.

Sponsored for the second year by U.S. Bank, the one-day marketplace featured 34 businesses operated by about 50 students, ages 6-16, offering an opportunity to put their creativity, innovation and business acumen front and center.

“We were thrilled with the continued success of the Acton Children’s Business Fair,” said Heather Peters, U.S. Bank communications manager. “The event teaches children about the value of entrepreneurship and what it takes to develop and grow a business, which aligns with what we believe is most important: powering human potential.”

The fair is also sponsored by Little River Montessori School and Little River Acton Academy under the directorship of Jamie Watts, along with the support of donors and volunteers.

According to its website, “Acton is a network of independent schools focused on empowering young people to take charge of their own ‘hero’s journey.’” The Acton Academy is described as “a kind of Montessori 2.0,” adhering to many Montessori principles, including self-discovery and hands-on learning, but it adds more “real-world” experiences and encourages character formation and leadership learning.

Watts described the pre-fair process the young CEOs go through.

“They have to develop a product, have a plan and arrange funding. Often this means going to mom and dad. They have to have a proposal in order to get their seed money. Then they move into production mode.”

After they have amassed enough wares, they must think through their presentation, plan for table organization, signage and promotion.

At the fair, they present their business to their peers and other supporters.

“I think we had about 300 students come through altogether,” said Watts. “The kids made about $4,100 total.”

Among the products offered were a published book, custom Pokemon cards, jewelry, dream catchers and knitted and crocheted items.

The young business leaders were judged, and prizes were offered in several age groups and three categories: Best Market Potential, Best Presentation and Most Creative Idea. Winners received a prize of $50.

Watts said several of them got the leg up on their competition in an unexpected way. “A lot of them created video commercials that we shared with the judges that factored into their presentation score.”

Clearly, all that TikTok-ing hasn’t been for naught!

This year’s event showed significant growth over last year, attracting more vendors and raising more than twice as much money.

Peters said, “It’s a privilege to come alongside organizations in our community who are impacting children for growth and setting them up for future success.”

A lesson from Tim's mom on the road of life

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

I haven’t thought about Tim’s mom in years. Though I never met her, I wrote about her once when the kids and I were all much younger.

I had been driving down the road to pick up Zack and Ethan from school, when I noticed that the license plate on the blue minivan in front of me read “TIM’S MOM.” The plate got me thinking about the search for identity and led to a column about finding purpose outside the family unit.

At the time, I was working hard to establish myself as something more than “just a mom.” I wanted to spread my wings as a columnist and a journalist. I started filling out applications for jobs and sending pieces I’d written to different publications. I began working in radio and learned to produce news documentaries. I wanted to figure out what I was supposed to be when I finally grew up.

It seemed to me at the time that Tim's Mom had taken a wrong turn somewhere along the way, that she’d lost herself. In my column, I teased her gently for paying the extra cost to identify herself on a personalized license plate only to reveal that her identity was wrapped up in her children. I thought surely there was more to her than being a mom.

Maybe she had hobbies that were important and fulfilling. I wondered if she loved to read or paint wildflowers. I imagined her as a master gardener or a woodworker. Maybe she was a math whiz or a budding scientist working toward her degree. I had no idea what made this woman tick, but I was sure there was more to her than just being a loving mother to young Tim. I wanted her to spread her wings and to see herself as more than someone’s mother.

Then yesterday, I found myself driving behind “MOM X 3,” and it got me thinking. Maybe I had been unfair to Tim's Mom all those years ago. I wanted her to have her own identity, but maybe I judged her when I should have tried to understand her better.

Because if you asked me now what I’m most proud of in my life, I wouldn’t mention a special column I wrote or an award I won. I wouldn’t tell you about a news documentary I produced or the time I spent on the radio. Those are experiences I value, but they don’t define me, not in the way I thought they would when I was trying so hard to be “more than a mom.”

I know now, after years of trying to find myself, that I am more than the role I play in my family. I am more than a wife, a daughter, a sister or a friend. I am not defined solely by the people I love.

But if someone asked me today what makes me the most proud, I would say “my family,” without hesitation. And maybe, if I was the kind of person who wanted to spend money on a personalized license plate, I would shout it to the world with something like, SNOFAM.

So please accept my apology, Tim's Mom, wherever you are. Maybe you knew who you were all along. Maybe you were an accomplished musician or an avid baker who just really loved her son. And MOM X 3, enjoy your kids and shout it to the world. You can decide what defines you. No matter what the people driving behind you may think.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com .

