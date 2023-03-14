Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Dutch court convicts man of removing condom without consent

6 days ago

A Dutch man was convicted Tuesday of removing his condom during sex without his partner's consent, in the first trial in the Netherlands for so-called “stealthing.”

However Dordrecht District Court acquitted the man of a rape charge because it ruled that the sex was consensual.

“By his actions, the suspect forced the victim to tolerate having unprotected sex with him. In doing so, he restricted her personal freedom and abused the trust she had placed in him,” the court said.

Other courts also have also tackled the phenomenon in recent years. In a case in Germany, a Berlin court in 2018 convicted a police officer of sexual assault and gave him an eight-month suspended sentence for secretly removing his condom during intercourse, and ordered him to pay damages of nearly 3,100 euros to the victim. The suspended sentence was reduced to six months on an initial appeal.

In 2021, California lawmakers made the state the first in the U.S. to outlaw “stealthing,” making it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent. But it didn't change the criminal code. Instead, it would amend the civil code so that a victim could sue the perpetrator for damages, including punitive damages.

In the case in Dordrecht, a 28-year-old man from Rotterdam was given a three-month suspended prison term — meaning he won't have to serve the sentence unless he commits another crime — and ordered to pay his victim 1,000 euros ($1,073) in damages.

Another man was acquitted in a separate stealthing trial because the court said it was not proven that he had the intent to force his partner to have unprotected sex.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Biden nominates longtime federal prosecutor, DOJ advisor as San Diego U.S. attorney
San Diego, CA26 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Democrats call out Biden administration, condemn border wall being built in Friendship Park
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
Body of teenager found dead near Murdaugh property to be exhumed
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Padres star Juan Soto suffers oblique injury in 'B' game
San Diego, CA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy