NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic hosting hiring event for engineers, architects, designers

By Julius Ayo,

6 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) is set to host an upcoming career fair for engineering, construction, and design applicants.

Officials say they are looking for 150 qualified applicants to attend the hiring event set for March 15 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Virginia Beach. It will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Job offers may be available on-site.

Applicants are urged to bring multiple copies of their resume, have a valid U.S.-issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial transcripts and/or proof of licenses and certifications, if applicable.

Candidates may receive up to a $5,000 incentive based on experience level and position.

Several open positions include architects, construction managers, civil engineers, structural engineers, interior designers, electrical engineers, project managers, and more.

For more information regarding the hiring event, CLICK HERE .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdY00_0lIQZfq800
Courtesy – NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

