Easley, SC
Residents in one Upstate town resistant to possible land expansion

By Rob Jones,

6 days ago

Many residents in one Upstate town are speaking out against potential expansion. It was a full house at Monday night's Easley City Council meeting, as the group discussed ordinances to annex nearly 100 acres of land into the city.

The property is located at the intersection of Brown Drive and Sheriff Mill Road. Easley has already seen a large amount of growth in recent years, given it's close proximity to Greenville. Many residents expressed concerns that if the 100 acres is annexed it would then be turned into more housing developments.

In recent weeks, a petition against turning the land into new homes has gained traction with over a 1,000 signatures. Many that were on hand for the meeting voiced concerns, that the possible development of the annexed land would lead to the city outgrowing its current infrastructure.

The council voted unanimously to push back the voting on the ordinances. They will be able to revisit the matter within the next few months. The council plans to review plans and to adopt new zoning ordinances within that time frame.

