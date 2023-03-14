Open in App
Topeka, KS
A pancake-flipping breakfast for Topekans

By Katie Garceran,

6 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- It’s that time of year again for some pancake flipping!

The 28th Annual Blarney’s Breakfast is happening March 18 at the Blind Tiger from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning.

Lacey Kinder, communications specialist with the Capper Foundation, as well as Bob Carmichael with Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, spoke with KSNT 27 News Anchor Katie Garceran about the upcoming event.

Every year, the Capper Foundation pairs up with the multiple other organizations and businesses in the community to put on Blarney’s Breakfast. People come out to enjoy a tasty breakfast (specifically pancakes flipped by Carmichael himself), Blind Tiger brews, entertainment and a raffle.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas’ 18th annual crowning ceremony to take place Sunday

The raffles includes a $500 Target gift-card, Blind Tiger and Perkins dinner packages. Both Kinder and Carmichael emphasized the importance of purchasing tickets early, and showing up as early as you can.

“We’ve already sold more than 500 tickets,” said Carmichael. “To get that many people through the doors in three hours… that means the time between seven and eight is really important because we usually have a big rush at eight o’clock, so please come early!”

You can get those early bird tickets and save $5 by clicking here . You can also purchase tickets early at the Capper Foundation’s building located at 3500 SW 10th Ave. Tickets for children ages 3-11 are only $5, while children two and under get into the event for free!

Click here for more Local News

For more information about what you can expect from the event this year, check out the full interview above.

