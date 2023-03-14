El Paso police arrest 2 after man stabbed outside Bucks Cabaret strip club

A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded Sunday evening when he was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of an East El Paso strip club, police said.

Police arrested Anthony Paul Yepez, 25, and Ethan Edward Alvarez, 23, after officers found them nearby shortly after the stabbing at about 6:20 p.m. outside Bucks Cabaret, 11701 Gateway West Blvd., officials said Monday.

Police officers responding to a call of a stabbing found Casey Kelley, 35, of Horizon City, bleeding in the parking lot and applied a tourniquet before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Kelley was hospitalized in serious condition.

An investigation determined that Yepez and Alvarez allegedly were involved in a fight with Kelley when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Kelley, police said in a news statement.

Yepez and Alvarez were both arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with each of their bonds set at $250,000, according to El Paso County Jail records.

Yepez faces an additional drug possession charge for allegedly being in possession of less than a gram of cocaine, records show. The drug charge has a $10,000 bond.

Alvarez and Yepez, both of the far East Side, on Monday remained incarcerated at the Downtown jail.

The stabbing was investigated by detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Pebble Hills Regional Command, along with crime-scene investigators from the Criminalistics Unit.