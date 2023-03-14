Open in App
Lapeer County, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area campground to close for upgrades

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press,

6 days ago

Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area in Lapeer County will close Sept. 6 through July 31, 2024, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources .

The closure is due to a project that will repave campground roads, replace electrical, water lines and spigots in the modern campground, and make several improvements in the camp store.

The electrical and water upgrades are planned for the fall, and road paving is planned for next spring, according to the recreation area's Facebook page.

The closure also means the campground won't hold its harvest festival this year.

More: Michigan state park fall harvest festivals: Camping dates in 2023

More: Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

The campground, 8 miles south of Lapeer, has 214 campsites along Lake Minnewanna.

The projects will be funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area campground to close for upgrades

