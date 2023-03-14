Open in App
South Carolina State
Scorebook Live

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive’s South Carolina High School Baseball Coach of the Week March 6-11)?

By Mike Duprez,

4 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Baseball Coach of the Week of March 6-11 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, March 20th.

Tyson Azevedo, West Ashley

The Wildcats were 14-13 last season. That success rate could change. They’re off to a 3-0 start and that includes handing reigning 5-A state champion Berkeley its first loss of the season.

Brian Hucks, Lexington

Lexington is good on a perennial basis. The Wildcats made an early-season statement by dismantling North Carolina superpower Charlotte Christian 10-0.

Thane Maness, Carolina Forest

Carolina Forest is in the midst of perhaps the toughest schedule in the state. The Panthers got pummeled three times in the International Paper Classic but recovered to beat Dutch Fork in their final game. Then they rallied from a 3-0 deficit to edge 4-A power North Myrtle Beach 4-3.

Michael Rogers, Trinity Collegiate

The SCISA 3-A power is off to another good start. They're 8-2 and that includes winning a tournament championship against SCHSL teams McBee, Lee Central and Chesterfield.

Wayne Brown, Patrick Henry Academy

The Patriots came out of nowhere to upset previously undefeated Hilton Head Prep 5-0 for their first win of the season. Then they blanked Jefferson Davis Academy. Three of the Patriots’ losses came in a tournament.

Andrew Peckham, Fox Creek

After opening the season with three losses in a tournament, the Predators roared back with four straight wins. They were 15-14 last season and could be on a trajectory for greater success in 2023.

