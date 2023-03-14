Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: NFL Free Agency edition

By Nate Atkins,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUUoa_0lIQ8Bck00

It’s officially free agency frenzy (at least, the negotiation period), and the Chicago Bears have traded the No.1 pick to Carolina Panthers. Chicago received Nos. 9 and 61, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

After the Moore addition — and Ryan Poles’ early free-agent additions — this mock draft has the Bears focusing on improving the offensive and defensive line, secondary and finding a replacement for David Montgomery.

Without further ado, here is a look at our latest Bears seven-round mock draft after the first day of free agency:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVApP_0lIQ8Bck00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Skoronski will face the challenge of proving to teams that he can play left tackle in the NFL. While he has the feet and athleticism necessary to play the position, his shorter arm length will have many teams wanting him to move inside to guard.

Skoronski reminds many of former Notre Dame tackle Zack Martin. Martin is an eight-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player as a guard in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLqHU_0lIQ8Bck00

Derick Hall is an incredibly powerful pass rusher who can drive offensive linemen off the ball. He’s great as a run-stopping defensive end and will need to improve his pass-rush technique to become a superstar edge rusher. Hall can become an immediate contributor to any team that drafts him.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR): TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zddxJ_0lIQ8Bck00

Kraft is an athletic tight end who can play in the slot as more of a wide receiver than in-line as a traditional tight end. He can make plays with the ball in his hands on short routes and develop into a more effective run blocker over time.

Round 2, Pick 64: DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFQ9x_0lIQ8Bck00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keeanu Benton is a rising star at the defensive tackle position. At 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds, he’s a run-stopping 3-technique who can win as a pass rusher. For Chicago’s new 4-3 attacking defense, Benton is a prototypical attacking interior defensive lineman.

Round 3, Pick 103: DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YtSP_0lIQ8Bck00
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Brooks can play the 3-technique for the Bears with a year to develop behind Justin Jones. He’s athletic, has a high motor, is a great tackler, and has an excellent pass-rush ability.

Round 5, Pick 133 (from PHI): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1ApG_0lIQ8Bck00
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jakorian Bennett did it all at Maryland, playing outside, inside, and even at safety. In three years playing for the Terrapins, he had 23 pass deflections and five interceptions. The Bears need another cornerback to back up Jaylon Johnson and allow Kyler Gordon to move out of the slot.

Round 5, Pick 135: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UcDD_0lIQ8Bck00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame safety can play the role of Eddie Jackson in the Bears’ defense. He’s a ballhawk with 10 career interceptions and thrives in a system that allows him to roam and cover the deep portions of the field.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE): iOL Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hht1u_0lIQ8Bck00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Olusegun Oluwatimi, an All-American prospect, is an experienced lineman who has won the Rimmington (best center) and Outland trophies (best interior lineman) in college. At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, his size is best suited for a zone scheme. Before transferring to Michigan, he played center for three years for the University of Virginia. He has the versatility to play center and guard.

Round 7, Pick 218: RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDkN8_0lIQ8Bck00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Ibrahim is a one-cut zone scheme running back who can replace David Montgomery if he leaves in free agency. The Minnesota running back is an excellent pass protector – much better than Khalil Herbert and could be trusted on third down.

Round 7, Pick 258 (compensatory): OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TErk0_0lIQ8Bck00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A last-pick flier at 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, Carter has the size that NFL teams want in a tackle, but his technique is inconsistent. When he flashes on tape, he looks like a player who can handle elite pass rushers. He’s likely a swing tackle and provides depth at a much-needed position.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Eagles agree to deal with Bears' free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Doc Rivers explains why he didn't challenge 6th foul call on Joel Embiid
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
The latest 2023 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Colts trading up for a QB
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Takeaways from Colorado’s first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Bengals nab one of this year's most interesting weapons in Mel Kiper's new mock
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Steelers going all-in on WR Calvin Austin III in 2023
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO12 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
24 former Chiefs players who are still free agents
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-Virginia Tech game
Knoxville, TN5 hours ago
Cowboys 7-round mock draft after one week of free agency
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Where 247Sports ranks J.J. McCarthy in Big Ten quarterback list
Ann Arbor, MI1 hour ago
5 defensive backs the Bucs should target in the 2023 Draft
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Titans go defense in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
UNC basketball set to meet with transfer target on Tuesday
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago
Seahawks 2023 depth chart projections after first wave of free agency
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Watch: Seahawks share tribute video for Al Woods after releasing him
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Sean McNeil says goodbye to Ohio State, college basketball
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Player grades: Bulls snap 76ers eight-game winning streak on Monday
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Wisconsin native enters MBB transfer portal
Madison, WI14 hours ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy