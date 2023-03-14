Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: NFL Free Agency edition

It’s officially free agency frenzy (at least, the negotiation period), and the Chicago Bears have traded the No.1 pick to Carolina Panthers. Chicago received Nos. 9 and 61, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

After the Moore addition — and Ryan Poles’ early free-agent additions — this mock draft has the Bears focusing on improving the offensive and defensive line, secondary and finding a replacement for David Montgomery.

Without further ado, here is a look at our latest Bears seven-round mock draft after the first day of free agency:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Skoronski will face the challenge of proving to teams that he can play left tackle in the NFL. While he has the feet and athleticism necessary to play the position, his shorter arm length will have many teams wanting him to move inside to guard.

Skoronski reminds many of former Notre Dame tackle Zack Martin. Martin is an eight-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player as a guard in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Derick Hall is an incredibly powerful pass rusher who can drive offensive linemen off the ball. He’s great as a run-stopping defensive end and will need to improve his pass-rush technique to become a superstar edge rusher. Hall can become an immediate contributor to any team that drafts him.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR): TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Kraft is an athletic tight end who can play in the slot as more of a wide receiver than in-line as a traditional tight end. He can make plays with the ball in his hands on short routes and develop into a more effective run blocker over time.

Round 2, Pick 64: DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keeanu Benton is a rising star at the defensive tackle position. At 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds, he’s a run-stopping 3-technique who can win as a pass rusher. For Chicago’s new 4-3 attacking defense, Benton is a prototypical attacking interior defensive lineman.

Round 3, Pick 103: DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Brooks can play the 3-technique for the Bears with a year to develop behind Justin Jones. He’s athletic, has a high motor, is a great tackler, and has an excellent pass-rush ability.

Round 5, Pick 133 (from PHI): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jakorian Bennett did it all at Maryland, playing outside, inside, and even at safety. In three years playing for the Terrapins, he had 23 pass deflections and five interceptions. The Bears need another cornerback to back up Jaylon Johnson and allow Kyler Gordon to move out of the slot.

Round 5, Pick 135: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame safety can play the role of Eddie Jackson in the Bears’ defense. He’s a ballhawk with 10 career interceptions and thrives in a system that allows him to roam and cover the deep portions of the field.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE): iOL Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Olusegun Oluwatimi, an All-American prospect, is an experienced lineman who has won the Rimmington (best center) and Outland trophies (best interior lineman) in college. At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, his size is best suited for a zone scheme. Before transferring to Michigan, he played center for three years for the University of Virginia. He has the versatility to play center and guard.

Round 7, Pick 218: RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Ibrahim is a one-cut zone scheme running back who can replace David Montgomery if he leaves in free agency. The Minnesota running back is an excellent pass protector – much better than Khalil Herbert and could be trusted on third down.

Round 7, Pick 258 (compensatory): OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A last-pick flier at 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, Carter has the size that NFL teams want in a tackle, but his technique is inconsistent. When he flashes on tape, he looks like a player who can handle elite pass rushers. He’s likely a swing tackle and provides depth at a much-needed position.