Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Police believe teen shot on UWS connected to other shootings across Manhattan

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wwvsg_0lIPpaV400

A teenager was shot multiple times near a high school on the Upper West Side Tuesday and police now believe the incident is possibly connected to at least two other incidents in Manhattan.

The three incidents on Tuesday happened in the span of a few hours and two of them were right outside schools.

After the violent day across Manhattan, the NYPD is flooding Upper Manhattan with officers Tuesday night and through Wednesday, focusing on schools - specifically ones with a history of shootings.

Detectives are looking into whether they are connected and possibly retaliatory. At least one of the shootings is gang-motivated.

Teen shot on UWS

The first shooting happened at 9:50 a.m. just two blocks from Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus on Amsterdam Avenue at West 66th Street.

Witnesses told police there was a group of about four to five males fighting when gunshots rang out.

Kirk Brotherson, a security agent at Lincoln Square Synagogue, heard the commotion at 68th and Amsterdam.

"These doors are bulletproof, so I immediately took cover behind the doors and made sure that none of the members came out," Brotherson said.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the torso. He ran two blocks to his school and went inside MLK where they treated him before he was rushed by ambulance to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Police say he was shot up to three times and was said to have a critical injury. He was set to be questioned by police once he got out of surgery.

Watch the full NYPD press conference:

The NYPD gives an update on their investigation into a shooting near an Upper West Side high school that left a teen wounded.

The gunman was arrested a short distance away, all due to alert New Yorkers, the NYPD said.

"Without the community's assistance here this morning, this would have been a harder case to solve. This is truly New York City working together without police department to take a shooter off the street with no further events," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Chell said that people immediately called 911, provided great descriptions, and police were able to apprehend the 19-year-old suspect in a yellow cab just one block from the scene. They also recovered a firearm.

Police say the suspect, believed to be a former classmate of the victim, has three prior arrests, including two arrests for narcotics in 2023. The suspect was out on bail in a 2021 armed robbery case.

The campus went into a brief shelter-in place, which has since been lifted.

Mayor Eric Adams also visited the shooting scene about 90 minutes after it happened, but did not comment. Accompanied by police officials, he went into a coffee shop at 172 Amsterdam Ave. The shooting appears to have occurred just outside.

Other shootings in Upper Manhattan

The violence continued into the day when gunshots rang out near another school in Harlem, Harlem Renaissance High School, just before 1 p.m. Police are also investigating that shooting which happened near 128th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say the incident in Harlem is one of three shootings that occurred within hours of each other on Tuesday and may be tied to gang activity. Morgan Norwood has the breaking details.

Police say four students were walking out for lunch.

"They are approached by at least three males," Chell said. "A physical altercation ensues, shots rang out, and we have a male 16-year-old shot one time in the leg, male 27-year-old unintended target shot in the leg."

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital and were said to be stable.

Police say the incident was gang-related and likely connected to the earlier incident along with a third one.

The third incident was reported at E. 105th St. and Park Ave in East Harlem around 3 p.m. where shots were fired but no one was struck.

Chell said the reasons they are possibly connected include "proximity, geography, around schools."

A spokesperson for Local 237 Teamsters, which represents school safety agents, said: "1,500 fewer school safety agents equals 12 consecutive days of violence. What's the surprise?"

Police have called a Level 2 mobilization that will continue through school dismissal and into Wednesday morning's start of school.

The motives of the shooting are still under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Man shot inside an apartment in Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Caught on video: Suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens
Queens, NY15 hours ago
3 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Brooklyn family event
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYPD seeks group in connection to Brooklyn-Queens robbery pattern
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in the Bronx
Bronx, NY6 hours ago
2 stabbed, 1 dead in Brooklyn triple stabbing: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man shot multiple times in East New York by suspect in NYCHA uniform
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC gunman sought for deli shooting that left woman hurt
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man dies after jumping from Fashion Institute of Technology building in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
NYPD: Video shows man wanted for shooting woman at Bronx deli
Bronx, NY1 day ago
18-year-old female victim assaulted, robbed inside Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Man suffers cracked skull in BK hammer attack: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Video: Good Samaritan catches armed suspect fleeing police in Manhattan
New York City, NY2 days ago
14-year-old reported missing in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police stop brawl in Harlem hospital where shooting victim was being treated
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Newark Man, 52, Fatally Stabbed in City’s West Ward
Newark, NJ14 hours ago
16-year-old shot near playground in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Manhattan man left blind after subway attack sues city, MTA for unsafe trains
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Women cops ‘insulted,’ ‘offended’ by NYPD lowering academy standards
New York City, NY1 day ago
Teen, 17, dead in Long Island car crash: police
Babylon, NY1 day ago
PHOTOS: Person stands on Bronx train, weeks after subway surfer's death
Bronx, NY2 days ago
17-year-old killed in Brooklyn broad daylight shooting
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
5 family members ages 8 to 17 killed in Scarsdale, Westchester County crash
Scarsdale, NY5 hours ago
Man's skull broken, spleen ruptured after he's pulled into Brooklyn van, beaten with hammer
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
15-year-old has been missing in the Bronx since Tuesday
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Sanitation Department to take over enforcement of street vending in NYC
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Police increases presence near Manhattan schools in wake of 3 recent shootings
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
16-year-old groped and robbed aboard NYC subway train
New York City, NY3 days ago
Police searching for suspects who beat 7-eleven clerk during robbery in Midtown
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Police: Man shot on MTA bus in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy