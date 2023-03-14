Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Teen charged after stolen car hits unmarked Chicago police car, injuring 2 officers

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOcMj_0lIPpWv200

A teenager has been charged after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Chicago police car, injuring two officers Monday night.

The crash happened near East 38th Place and South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 7:50 p.m., police said.

Police said a stolen Kia with three people inside was traveling westbound on 38th Place when it struck the squad car, which was traveling southbound on Cottage Grove. The squad car ended up hitting the side of a building.

SEE ALSO | 2 suspects plead not guilty to charges in Chicago street racing crash that killed pedestrian

The Kia stopped after striking a parked vehicle, police said. Three males suspects who were inside the Kia, were seen running from the vehicle in different directions.

Police found all three people, along with a handgun, and detained them.

Police said before the crash, the suspects stole the Kia from a 16-year-old girl in the 4500-block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Tuesday morning, police said a 17-year-old was charged with a felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Both officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago shooting: Man dies after found shot in Austin yard, police say
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Chicago police open fire after officer struck by fleeing vehicle near Museum Campus: CPD
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while standing outside in East Garfield Park, police say
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DuSable Lake Shore Drive shut down in South Loop for police activity; CPD officer struck by vehicle
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Chicago man charged with shooting another man on city's West Side
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Chicago police: Woman critically injured in Avalon Park hit-and-run
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Zion man wanted after infant, woman killed in marijuana-related crash last year
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
Man shot to death inside car at Chicago gas station
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at South Austin gas station, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Suburban Popeyes employees open fire on delivery driver over late order
Glenwood, IL1 day ago
Man found dead, lying in street in Greektown, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Man charged with driving drunk, causing crash that left woman dead and second woman seriously injured in Park City
Park City, IL1 day ago
38 stolen catalytic converters found in Chicago man’s car, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Man shot and killed at West Side gas station: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Pair charged with robbing woman, teen girl at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Missing woman's body found tied up in shopping cart in SW Side alley, family says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Burglary crew stole $18,700 worth of booze from Binny’s in Lincoln Park, part of a citywide crime wave, officials say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police officers captured on surveillance searching wrong house
Chicago, IL1 day ago
15 businesses targeted in rash of North Side burglaries, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Eisenhower Expressway crash near Oakley Blvd. injures 5 including child, 1 critically, CFD says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Park Ridge man barricades self in home after dispute with parents
Park Ridge, IL21 hours ago
Two women were recently found dead in Little Village alleys; community wants answers
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Chicago man faces weapon charge after police find gun during traffic stop in New Lenox
New Lenox, IL2 days ago
Chicago man sentenced for robbing, trying to carjack woman at suburban gas station in 2021
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man held on $2M bond after Highland Park father allegedly beaten to death over noise complaint
Highland Park, IL1 day ago
Woman, 34, stabbed several times during argument in River North
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Murder charges for two suspects in violent confrontation that left man dead on North Shore
Lake Forest, IL1 day ago
East Chatham shooting: 2 teens shot, injured while standing on sidewalk, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Police: Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy