Raiders receive grade of 'A-' for addition of SS Marcus Epps

The Raiders made their big splash on money, agreeing to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year deal. But one move that went under the radar was the addition of SS Marcus Epps from the Eagles.

Epps started all 17 games for the Eagles last year, totaling 92 tackles. While he wasn’t one of their “elite” defenders, he had a really nice season as a box safety. So what grade should the Raiders earn here after signing Epps to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million?

Pro Football Focus loved the move by the Raiders, giving them an A- grade for the signing of Epps. Here is what the site had to say about the player and his fit with the Raiders:

Epps is a great fit opposite 2021 second-round pick Trevon Moehrig, a rangy, ball-hawking type, whereas Epps excels making plays in the run game and down in the box. Last season, Epps earned an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade, the 11th-best mark among all safeties. The value here is right in line with our projection, and it is solid for a second-tier safety who has shown growth over the last two seasons with room for more.

Epps will certainly play in the box for the Raiders and he’s proven that he can play at a high level there. The Raiders would be wise to find another safety this offseason that can play as a free safety, but look for their safety room to be dramatically improved for the 2023 season.