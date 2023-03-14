9 proposed rule changes for the 2023 NFL season

The NFL’s new league year will begin tomorrow afternoon and there are some interesting rules changes on the table.

Here are nine suggested by teams, per a press release by the league. You can learn more details by clicking here.

1

Eagles: Zero jersey numbers

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

2

Eagles: 4th and 20 for possession

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.

3

Chargers: Play clock adjustment

By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.

4

Lions: Challenging personal fouls

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to expand the coaches’ challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field.

5

Lions: More third challenges

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, to provide clubs more opportunities for a third challenge.

6

Lions: Expand replay jurisdiction

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment.

7

Texans: Allow review on failed 4th downs

By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.

8

Rams: Roughing the passer replays

By Los Angeles Rams; amends Rule 15, Section 1 and Section 3, to make fouls for Roughing the Passer called on the field subject to replay assist and/or review by a coach’s challenge.

9

Jets: Expand definition of crackback block

By New York Jets; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6, to expand the crackback prohibition to players who go in motion and go beyond the center to block (“split-flow block”) a defender below the waist.