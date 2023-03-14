Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 proposed rule changes for the 2023 NFL season

By Tim Weaver,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9mtm_0lIPKFYE00

The NFL’s new league year will begin tomorrow afternoon and there are some interesting rules changes on the table.

Here are nine suggested by teams, per a press release by the league. You can learn more details by clicking here.

1

Eagles: Zero jersey numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3nRJ_0lIPKFYE00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

2

Eagles: 4th and 20 for possession

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tdu2U_0lIPKFYE00
NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.

3

Chargers: Play clock adjustment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x5OH_0lIPKFYE00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.

4

Lions: Challenging personal fouls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsCQm_0lIPKFYE00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to expand the coaches’ challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field.

5

Lions: More third challenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAGG2_0lIPKFYE00
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, to provide clubs more opportunities for a third challenge.

6

Lions: Expand replay jurisdiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1WJQ_0lIPKFYE00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment.

7

Texans: Allow review on failed 4th downs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOjN1_0lIPKFYE00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.

8

Rams: Roughing the passer replays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT17E_0lIPKFYE00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By Los Angeles Rams; amends Rule 15, Section 1 and Section 3, to make fouls for Roughing the Passer called on the field subject to replay assist and/or review by a coach’s challenge.

9

Jets: Expand definition of crackback block

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViIcg_0lIPKFYE00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

By New York Jets; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6, to expand the crackback prohibition to players who go in motion and go beyond the center to block (“split-flow block”) a defender below the waist.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys sign free agent OL Chuma Edoga
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Eagles agree to deal with Bears' free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO14 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
24 former Bears players who are still free agents
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Kyrie Irving explained why he had such an awkward failed jersey swap with Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap to be honored with a parade in hometown
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Eagles are hosting All-American RB Bijan Robinson on a Top 30 predraft visit
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Takeaways from Colorado’s first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
The latest 2023 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Colts trading up for a QB
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Vikings take a shot on a surprising quarterback in Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Predicting the Bears' 2023 starting offense after first wave of free agency
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Four Georgia players go in first round of Mel Kiper's latest NFL mock draft
Athens, GA1 hour ago
Bengals comment on losing Perine, Hurst and Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Pair of Alabama starting linebackers 'probably out' for the entire spring per Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
Dont'a Hightower announces retirement from the NFL
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
Bengals nab one of this year's most interesting weapons in Mel Kiper's new mock
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Christian Gonzalez lands with new team in Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 3.0
Eugene, OR1 hour ago
What Titans are getting in CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Broncos signing punter Riley Dixon
Denver, CO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy