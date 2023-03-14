Milestones – March 14, 2023

of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

***

Abigail Campbell and Rebecca Loupassi of Henrico were named to the fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi. To be eligible for this honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75-4.00 for the semester.

***

The following local students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.: Nalani Payson, of Glen Allen; and Samantha Greene, Diamond Lightfoot, Lexi Pasternak and Nate Pfeffer, of Henrico. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

***

Morgan Fisher of Glen Allen was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

***

Hannah Whitaker of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.70 or higher. Whitaker is enrolled in the Louise Herrington School of Nursing.

