Open in App
Glen Allen, VA
See more from this location?
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – March 14, 2023

By Citizen Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mw4r_0lIPHo8u00

of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

***

Abigail Campbell and Rebecca Loupassi of Henrico were named to the fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi. To be eligible for this honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75-4.00 for the semester.

***

The following local students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.: Nalani Payson, of Glen Allen; and Samantha Greene, Diamond Lightfoot, Lexi Pasternak and Nate Pfeffer, of Henrico. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

***

Morgan Fisher of Glen Allen was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

***

Hannah Whitaker of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.70 or higher. Whitaker is enrolled in the Louise Herrington School of Nursing.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Henrico student to participate in aerospace, aviation academy
Houston, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Business in brief – March 20, 2023
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
Linwood Holton Elementary principal out amid teacher exodus, claims of racism
Richmond, VA3 days ago
The Disrespect for Virginia is unreal!!
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
How this woman plans to make spring break accessible for all in Petersburg
Petersburg, VA6 days ago
Richmond restaurant news: New seafood spot opens
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar owner Brandi Battle-Brown to open a new Richmond restaurant
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Body found in burning Richmond shed, Crime Insider sources say
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Construction worker dead after falling from new bridge at UVa
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Richmond attorney resigns after arrest
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen to host ‘Art Night’ March 23
Glen Allen, VA3 days ago
Former Central State employees charged with 2nd-degree murder of Irvo Otieno
Petersburg, VA4 days ago
DC man arrested for killing security guard outside Temple Hills skating rink
Washington, DC4 days ago
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Belvidere St in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond student charged after gun found at Boushall Middle School
Richmond, VA6 days ago
Man hospitalized after shooting in Northside Richmond
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Several deputies charged with murder in in-custody death
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Officers find person of interest in Charlottesville case at Albemarle County home
Charlottesville, VA5 days ago
Richmond man killed in Manchester shooting identified
Richmond, VA10 days ago
Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood
Richmond, VA9 days ago
‘Babies are killing babies’: Aunt begs for change after nephew fatally shot by accident
Richmond, VA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy