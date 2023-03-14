College roundup: ECU-UNC baseball game rescheduled

The non-conference baseball game between East Carolina and North Carolina, originally scheduled for Feb. 25 in Clark-LeClair Stadium, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on May 3.

It was originally slated as the Saturday game in a three-game series that began on Friday, Feb. 24 in Greenville and ended as planned in Chapel Hill that Sunday. The middle game was postponed due to weather.

Tickets for the Feb. 25 postponed affair will be honored for the rescheduled contest.

The Pirates will enter the May 3 game having already clinched the season series last month with a pair of thrilling 6-5 wins.

ECU also announced on Monday that Wednesday’s home contest against Williams & Mary was moved up one hour and begins at 5 p.m.

Moylan lauded

ECU junior infielder Josh Moylan was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday.

The second such honor for Moylan came after he hit .421, going 8-for-19 with five runs scored, two doubles, seven RBIs and three walks last week to help lead ECU to a 5-0 record.

Moylan tallied a hit in every contest to extend his current hitting streak to eight games. In the series finale against Liberty over the weekend, he capped his big week by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Junior pitcher Josh Grosz was also selected to the AAC weekly honor roll. He struck out 11 batters in his start against Liberty.

PCC baseball

The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak after swiping two games from Fayetteville Tech over the weekend, 6-1 and 4-3 in seven innings.

Pitt (14-4) broke open a 1-1 game in the series opener with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the eighth.

That was more than enough for starter Alex Alderson (2-0), who went six innings, struck out four and allowed five hits. Matt Poole threw three scoreless frames to earn the save.

Chris Morris homered and drove in two and Ryker Galaska doubled twice and drove in a pair in the win.

PCC scored twice in the bottom of the sixth in the second game to break a 2-2 tie. Hunter Zents doubled and drove in two and Morris pitched 1.2 innings to earn the victory for Pitt.

ECU women’s lacrosse

The Pirates are riding a program-record five-game winning streak after a 16-11 win versus Elon on the road.

The Pirates’ lengthy stretch of away contests with a trip to Old Dominion on Saturday, and ECU returns home to host Duke on March 22.

A pair of ECU players dotted the American’s weekly honor roll this week.

Sophomore Leah Bestany scored four goals with an assist in the win against Elon, while senior Caroline Kimel scored four goals with four assists against The Phoenix.

PCC basketball

The Bulldogs finished a strong campaign at 19-15 after a 101-77 loss to Florida Gateway on Saturday in the NJCAA playoffs.

Florida Gateway opened a 45-35 lead by halftime and never looked back.

The loss came despite five PCC players scoring in double digits: Avery Huggins (16), Patrick McLaughlin (15), Jalen Hines (15), Carl Roberts (12) and Dyshun Smith (11).