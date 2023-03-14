'The Little Mermaid' soundtrack will come out May 19

Before fans can experience life under the sea when The Little Mermaid debuts in theaters, they can catch up on the movie's songs the week before.

The movie's Twitter announced the soundtrack arrives May 19 and will be packed with additional goodies, such as "new performances by the cast," and music by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman , who scored the original 1989 animated movie.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda , who also worked on the music for Disney's Encanto and Moana , contributed new lyrics to the upcoming movie. The songwriter was behind the many earworms featured in Encanto , including the viral hits "We Don't Talk about Bruno" and "Surface Pressure."

In addition, Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards.

He revealed on the 2020 Oscars red carpet that he "wrote four new songs" with Menken for the upcoming flick.

The Little Mermaid album is now available to presave and preorder , but further details about the new offering are limited.

The announcement comes shortly after the film's official trailer debuted during Sunday night's Academy Awards, which gave fans their first full look of Halle Bailey 's Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King 's Prince Eric, Javier Bardem 's King Triton and more.

The live action retelling of The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.