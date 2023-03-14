Taco Bell Is Bringing Back 2 Beloved Menu Items For April, But Saying Goodbye To Another Fan-Favorite

Shutterstock

Taco Bell fans are having mixed reactions as of late, since the chain just announced the return of two exciting and beloved menu items , and the departure of the fan-favorite Quesarito simultaneously.

The fast food chain will welcome back the Bacon Club Chalupa and Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito for their revamped April menu, and soon say farewell to the burrito wrapped in a cheese quesadilla that they’ve been serving since 2014. Here’s what we know:

Taco Bell Welcomes Back Bacon Club Chalupa & Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito To Menu, Bids Adieu To Quesarito

Taco Bell expanded its menu last week, firstly bringing back their Bacon Club Chalupa for the first time in two years.

The now limited-time menu item features “grilled chicken, bacon, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes and a blend of three cheeses in a warm chalupa shell,” as USA Today reports, and it also comes with two Crunchy Tacos and a large drink for $8.99 in a combo option at most locations.

Fans can also now pick up Taco Bell’s Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito once again, the wrap that features “grilled, marinated steak, seasoned rice and sauce in a warm tortilla, topped with a melted mix of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and then grilled.”

To make matters even more exciting, customers can also add jalapeños to it too; and double protein á la carte for $5.99. USA Today also points out that this item has been on and off the menu lately, and also now only available for a limited time.

As reported by The Takeout, the Quesarito is being removed from menus in order to bring back the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. The Quesarito (which the New York Post indicates has only been available through the Taco Bell app or online over the last few months) features a burrito “wrapped in a cheese quesadilla.”

The item, as fans know, was surrounded by a “considerable amount of buzz,” when it was introduced nine years ago. The quesadilla that is “rolled and filled with seasoned beef, sauce, reduced fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce and seasoned rice” will only be available to customers until April 19th, USA Today notes, so act fast!

Fan Reactions To The News

Naturally, fans are both excited and devastated to learn that some Taco Bell items are returning and that another is leaving. “ The Bacon Club Chalupa is back, and it’s been my favorite since its introduction in 2008″ one fan recently tweeted, as another added, “Taco Bell bringing back that Bacon Club Chalupa ??? omg.”

Regarding the return of the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, one excited user wrote, “ DOUBLE STEAK GRILLED CHEESE BURRITO THANK U FOR BRINGING IT BACK THANK U,” as someone else chimed in, adding, “taco bell brought back the double steak grilled cheese burrito let’s go.”



When it comes to the departure of the beloved Quesarito, may fans paid homage to it, with one tweeting, “t he quesarito is the most important thing Taco Bell has ever made” as another replied, “none of you told me taco bell is removing the quesarito and now idek how I’m going to live without it.”

Fingers crossed that it’ll come back one day! For now, we’re excited for the Bacon Club Chalupa and Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito…