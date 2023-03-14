2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Louisiana basketball all-time series

Tipoff is slated for 9:40 EDT at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Thursday’s game will mark the 11th all-time meeting between the Vols and Ragin’ Cajuns. Tennessee has a 9-1 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1966. The Vols have emerged victorious in the last six meetings between the two teams.
Tennessee and Louisiana have met three times in the postseason, with the Vols capturing three victories.
Tennessee defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns, 63-58, in the 2000 NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
The two teams also played in the 1982 NCAA Tournament with the Vols winning, 61-57, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In 1985, Tennessee recorded a, 73-72, win at home in the NIT.
Tennessee won the last meeting between the two schools, prevailing, 87-65, in 2018.
Louisiana was previously known as Southwestern Louisiana and Louisiana-Lafyette.
