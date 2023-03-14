Open in App
Nashville, TN
2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Louisiana basketball all-time series

By Ken Lay,

7 days ago
No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is slated for 9:40 EDT at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Thursday’s game will mark the 11th all-time meeting between the Vols and Ragin’ Cajuns. Tennessee has a 9-1 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1966. The Vols have emerged victorious in the last six meetings between the two teams.

Tennessee and Louisiana have met three times in the postseason, with the Vols capturing three victories.

Tennessee defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns, 63-58, in the 2000 NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.

The two teams also played in the 1982 NCAA Tournament with the Vols winning, 61-57, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In 1985, Tennessee recorded a, 73-72, win at home in the NIT.

Tennessee won the last meeting between the two schools, prevailing, 87-65, in 2018.

Louisiana was previously known as Southwestern Louisiana and Louisiana-Lafyette.

Tennessee-Louisiana all-time results:

1966-67: Tennessee 67, Southwestern Louisiana 52

1981-82: Tennessee 61, Southwestern Louisiana, 57 (NCAA Tournament)

1984-85: Tennessee 73, Southwestern Louisiana, 72 (NIT)

1985-86: Southwestern Louisiana 79, Tennessee 78

1999-2000: Tennessee 63, Louisiana-Lafayette 58 (NCAA Tournament)

2005-06: Tennessee 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 75

2006-07: Tennessee 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

2007-08: Tennessee 98, Louisiana-Lafayette 70

2008-09: Tennessee 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 62

2018-19: Tennessee 87, Louisiana 65

