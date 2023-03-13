St. Patrick's Booze It & Lose It effort urges drivers to be safe

Law enforcement agencies across the state will increase their patrols to deter impaired driving through March 19, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A news release from the DOT said that 225 alcohol-related crashes led to 11 deaths on North Carolina roads last year over the week of St. Patrick’s Day. The Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign is meant to keep impaired drivers off of the road during what can be a widely celebrated holiday, the release said.

“St. Patrick’s Day is well established as a time for celebration, but people should do so responsibly,” Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said in the release. “Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”

Records show that between March 18-19, 2022, 11 people in Pitt County were arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Two of those people were involved in wrecks, with one striking a parked car on Fourth Street in Greenville on March 18 and another colliding with another vehicle on N.C. 43 in the early morning hours of March 19

Col. Freddy Johnson, commander of the State Highway Patrol, said in the release that the 225 wrecks that caused death or serious injury were preventable if people planned ahead and celebrated responsibly.

The release urged anyone planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with alcohol to call a friend, take public transit or call a cab in the event they need a ride.