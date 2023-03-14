Open in App
Arsenal and Juventus 'are boosted in their pursuit of Lazio captain Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline,

7 days ago

Arsenal are ready to move for Lazio captain Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for a midfielder to support Thomas Partey for an extended period of time, bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea as a short-term solution in January.

The club saw several bids for Brighton 's Moises Caicedo rejected in the window, before he signed a new contract at the club.

Despite Jorginho's arrival, Mikel Arteta's side remain keen to sign another midfielder with a player set to join in the summer.

According to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Della Sport , the Gunners are set to step up negotiations for Milinkovic-Savic, with the Serbian set to be available for a cut-price fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy5T7_0lINBD1x00

Milinkovic-Savic has always been of high interest to several top sides in Europe, but a move never materialised.

It is though Lazio had been demanding an £88million fee that was never met, but his contract is now running down.

The 28-year-old has just over a year remaining on his current deal, and he looks unlikely to sign a new one.

Lazio are thought to be prepared to accept bids in excess of £44m, but the players' agents are trying to secure a deal away for closer to £31m.

A move is likely in the summer, but it's currently unclear if Arsenal would be willing to spend the money.

Juventus are also chasing Milinkovic-Savic's signature, with several more sides expected to join the race soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNFBL_0lINBD1x00
