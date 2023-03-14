Remaining Veteran QB Options Following Day One of Free Agency

Carolina is still on the hunt for an experienced quarterback.

There was some quarterback movement on the first day of free agency as Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, Case Keenum signed with the Houston Texans, Mike White to the Miami Dolphins, and Jarrett Stidham to the Denver Broncos.

However, the one guy that Carolina was expected to be in on, Sam Darnold, signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold spent the past two seasons in Carolina, serving as the starter in 2021 and then starting the final six games of 2022. He would have been a relatively cheap option for Carolina that already has experience throwing to some of the guys on the roster and has familiarity with the offensive line group.

Instead, Darnold returns to his home state of California where he will compete with Trey Lance for the starting job while Brock Purdy recovers from elbow surgery.

So, who remains available on the quarterback market?

P.J. Walker

Frank Reich has a little bit of familiarity with PJ Walker as he was on the Colts' practice squad in 2019 before being waived in August. He has started seven games over the past three seasons for the Panthers, winning four of those starts. If Carolina plans on taking someone like Anthony Richardson, who may need more time to develop, I doubt they sign Walker as the bridge. Walker is more of an option if they take Young or Stroud, who will be ready to lead the offense much earlier in the season.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett started 15 games for Reich in Indianapolis during the 2019 season following the retirement of Andrew Luck. He did a good job of just managing his way through the season, completing 61% of his passes for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six picks. He filled in as the Browns' starter for the first 11 games this past season while Deshaun Watson served his suspension. He posted very similar numbers, showing he is capable of running the offense for several weeks, if needed.

Carson Wentz

Wentz went from an MVP candidate in his second year in the league to now searching for a fourth home in as many years. He's battled injuries and inconsistent play throughout his time in the league, but has looked his best with Frank Reich as his coach. Reich played a big part in his development early on while in Philadelphia and then after things went stale there, he reunited with Reich in Indianapolis and did an okay job throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Other free agent QBs

Marcus Mariota, Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph, Joe Flacco, Kyle Allen, Blaine Gabbert, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Josh Johnson, Nate Sudfeld, Nathan Peterman, Jeff Driskel, Cooper Rush, Brett Rypien, Tyler Huntley, John Wolford, Trace McSorley, Bryce Perkins, Gardner Minshew, Shane Buechele.

