Ex-Commanders Starting QB Taylor Heinicke Is Signing With New Team: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke , sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport , Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (March 14).

"The #Falcons are signing former #Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, per me and @MikeGarafolo ," Rapoport tweeted. "With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room."

Heinicke, a Georgia native, will reportedly sign "a two-year deal worth up to $20 million," a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Pelissero.

"Atlanta has said Desmond Ridder is the starter, and that's top-end backup money," Pelissero tweeted.

Heinicke signed with the Commanders' practice squad in December 2020 after going undrafted in 2015 and having brief stints with several teams.

The former Old Dominion standout was promoted to the active roster and took over for the late Dwayne Haskins in Washington's final regular season game before throwing for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Washington's Wild Card Round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Heinicke started 24 games and went 12-11-1 during the next two seasons, splitting time Carson Wentz in 2022.

The 29-year-old threw for 5,415 yards, 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions on 494 of 772 passing, while also recording 431 yards and two touchdowns on 91 rushing attempts during his tenure in Washington. The Falcons have already had an eventful offseason, having reached an agreement on a reported four-year, $16.005 deal with top free agent safety Jessie Bates on Monday (March 13), according to Rapoport .