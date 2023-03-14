Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

AP sources: Broncos get McGlinchey, Powers, Allen, Stidham

By CBS Colorado,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W32b7_0lILy62q00

The Denver Broncos strengthened their offensive line on Monday, agreeing to deals with right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnycA_0lILy62q00
San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey on Oct. 30, 2022. Kyusung Gong / AP

The Broncos later fortified their defensive line, agreeing to a deal with Zach Allen, and they also agreed to a deal with quarterback Jarrett Stidham to be Russell Wilson's backup, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can't be announced until Wednesday.

McGlinchey is getting an $87.5 million, five-year contract with $50 million guaranteed, one person familiar with the terms told The AP. McGlinchey was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He started 69 games in five seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, helping pave the way for one of the league's top rushing units over the past several years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP0JJ_0lILy62q00
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP

Powers receives a $52 million, four-year contract with $28.5 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with those terms. Powers started 36 games in four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen's deal is for three years and $45.75 million with $32.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the terms said. Allen started 35 games in four seasons in Arizona. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2021-22.

Stidham's deal is worth $10 million over two years, per a person familiar with the terms. Stidham started two games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9rmu_0lILy62q00
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers on Oct. 23, 2022 Julio Cortez / AP

Amid all the additions on the first day of the negotiating period, the Broncos also made a point to keep one of their core defensive players when they agreed to re-sign inside linebacker Alex Singleton. Their leading tackler in 2022 gets a three-year deal worth up to $18 million, about half of which is guaranteed.

And they agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with blocking tight end Chris Manhertz, a ninth-year pro who played the last two seasons in Jacksonville and is reuniting with Denver's new coach, Sean Payton. Manhertz had a short stint with the Saints in 2016 after playing on New Orleans' practice squad the previous season.

The Broncos are hoping to rebound from a 5-12 season in which they fired rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett just after Christmas, and they'll need Wilson to bounce back after the worst season of his career.

That begins with fortifying the offensive line. They've had a different starting right tackle every season since winning Super Bowl 50: Donald Stephenson, Menelik Watson, Jared Veldheer, Elijah Wilkinson, Demar Dotson, Bobby Massie and Cam Fleming.

"Obviously, we need to upgrade the offensive line," general manager George Paton said at the NFL combine in Indianapolis two weeks ago.

On Monday, he did just that.

By ROB MAADDI and ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writers

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Man looking for deer antlers finds human skeleton in Kansas
Humboldt, KS3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Re-Signed Running Back On Tuesday Morning
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO13 hours ago
New wrinkle in possible Trump arrest: Report
Manhattan, NY3 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
D.A. saw case against Trump as potentially "charge ready" years ago
Manhattan, NY18 hours ago
Colorado prison inmates now ordering from Amazon, Walmart
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
6 suspects arrested for Brighton shooting released, 2 other teens in custody
Brighton, CO3 days ago
Man killed in avalanche near Marble after two others rescued
Marble, CO1 day ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Park City, UT2 hours ago
2023 Lollapalooza headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Stealing tow truck, causing crashes gets parolee another prison sentence
Greeley, CO22 hours ago
Jokic, Porter, Murray power Nuggets to 108-102 win over Nets
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy