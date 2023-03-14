Open in App
Washington State
DC News Now

Emhoff says he and Harris often don’t agree on Netflix picks

By Judy Kurtz,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdBwe_0lILtpLZ00

She can break a tie in the Senate but, apparently, Vice President Harris has no such voting power during Netflix viewing debates at home.

“Right now, it’s definitely Netflix and chilling,” Doug Emhoff, the Georgetown University Law Center instructor and Harris’s husband, told Cosmopolitan of the couple’s favorite date night activity in an interview published Monday.

“It’s hard to go out, so we’ll sit there and try to find something to watch,” Emhoff said, “and it takes so long to find something to watch, so it’s like, ‘Eh, let’s just go to bed.’ ”

Fifty-eight-year-old Emhoff, who opened up to the magazine about his push for gender equity, said it’s important for him and his wife to schedule some downtime away from their very public roles.

“We try to make that time for our marriage, where we spend some time with each other as a married couple, not as vice president and second gentleman,” Emhoff said. The pair tied the knot in 2014.

“You have to really work hard on the schedule to find that time,” Emhoff said. “It’s a lot of planning to do what’s normal family stuff and normal friend stuff.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

