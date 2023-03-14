John Cena comments on Vince McMahon sexual misconduct allegations

Cena was also asked about a potential WWE sale and facing Austin Theory at WM.

WWE

In an interview with the Associated Press that was published on Tuesday, John Cena commented on the sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against Vince McMahon.

McMahon retired from WWE amid the sexual misconduct scandal last July but retained his position as the company's majority shareholder. This January, McMahon forced himself back into power as WWE's executive chairman.

The AP asked Cena if it's tough to reconcile the positive feelings he has toward McMahon with the sexual misconduct claims made against him. Cena responded:

No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon.

Cena was one of the people spotted at McMahon's 77th birthday party last August. McMahon was backstage at Raw last Monday when Cena made his return to WWE.

When McMahon returned to power in WWE, it was noted that he was back to pursue a potential sale of the company. Cena commented on WWE being up for sale during his interview with the AP:

That’s way above my paygrade. I just don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that’s between us. But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE. But when I’m there as a performer, it’s (WWE champion) Roman Reigns’ show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.

Cena will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 next month. The AP asked Cena why he came back to feud with Theory:

You would be surprised at my answer. Because that’s what I was told would happen. I don’t do that. I don’t say, I want to do this. I want to work with that person. I don’t ever do that. I’ve never done that. I just try and do what I’m told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don’t do and what I’ve never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don’t pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn’t pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart (on RAW).

Cena is the cover star for the WWE 2K23 video game, which is now available on early access and will officially be released this Friday.