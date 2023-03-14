Open in App
Ohio State
This Ford GT Doesn’t Actually Have a ‘Sick’ Paint Job...

By Jarret Hendrickson,

7 days ago

Car enthusiasts appreciate few things more than a car with a sleek paint job and a nice body ...

And anyone who appreciates those things needs to see the Ford GT in this video from TikTok user @scheddyspots ...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @brianbalgobin33 wrote that, "Carbon series, thing is insanely fasts and the handling is world class.” While TikTok user @yb.photo added that they, "Saw one of these last month at the Miami Concours, full exposed carbon on the GT is nuts…This is fire.”

And TikTok user @_nrwlz_ shared that, "I saw one of these at motobella in Ohio last year. Incredible car.” With TikTok user @noodleman160 also sharing that they had seen one in person when they wrote that, "There's a Ford dealer and me that has one on showcase. So incredible to see either in person.”

While TikTok user @sinofenvy joked about how expensive this car is when they wrote, "Next person to rear end you is gonna have to sell their house.”

But TikTok user @og_tim_dim had a different take when they gushed about how even though the carbon fiber was cool, the car itself is what's most awesome when they commented, "I’d be more focused on the fact it’s a mother f&$@ing Ford GT over the paint on it a GT is my dream car.”

While TikTok user @jt12600 could not get over the fact that the car was just parked there when they wrote, "The fact that it's just sitting on the side of the road...”

Well what do you think? Is that Ford GT a cool looking car or what?

