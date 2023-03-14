LeBron James Posts Savannah's Pictures On Instagram And Admires Her Beauty In The Caption
By Aikansh Chaudhary,
7 days ago
LeBron James admires Savannah James' beauty by posting beautiful pictures of her on his Instagram.
LeBron James is a sensational player, and he has proven that over the years during his time in the NBA.
But on top of being an amazing player, James is a loving husband and a great father. He proved it once again after posting a couple of beautiful pictures of his wife Savannah James. LeBron topped it up with an equally phenomenal caption admiring her beauty.
Savannah James Is Never Shy About Showing Support For LeBron James
If LeBron James is always ready to show love and support for his wife, he receives the same level of love and support from his wife as well.
One of the most recent examples of this was when a kid at Bronny James' game tried to ridicule LeBron James by making an 'L' sign behind the King's head. LeBron quickly ignored the fan and kept minding his own business.
