Woman's Secret Ingredient in Scrambled Eggs Promises to Be a Major Hit

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a breakfast lover, you know what you like. Eggs, bacon, and toast could be a favorite. Or maybe you enjoy a smoothie and bagel. Whatever you eat, we’re certain you’re always looking for ways to improve on a treasured favorite.

TikTok content creator @intothesauce shared footage of herself making eggs with a secret ingredient. They look just spectacular.

Do you enjoy eating scrambled eggs? For many, scrambled eggs are the first type of eggs you’ll eat. They’re soft and easy to chew, especially for young children. As we age, we might shift to over-easy eggs or omelets. But there is something nostalgic about scrambled eggs. Today’s video showed that adding Pranko breadcrumbs can really take eggs to another level. We think it’s because breadcrumbs give all foods an extra oomph. Using Panko in your scrambled eggs is a great idea that we look forward to testing out.

Let’s see how the TikToker reacted to this video. User @thingsweresaid wrote, “Sorry crunchy scrambled eggs are nauseating to me.” @kaydvenzon said, “Correction: I’ll never make scrambled eggs with Panko.” @marie asked, “Why are people upset about scrambled eggs?” @marie admitted, “I thought this sounded good!” @lucy Sommer exclaimed, “Great idea!” @Neilbreenfanpage22 revealed, “I had no idea Ma used the egg wash for scrambled!! Those schnitzels were the best.” @intothesauce exclaimed, “Yes! Honestly, best food memory from my childhood!”

The comments were heavily mixed about adding Panko to your scrambled eggs. We say go for it if it sounds good to you. To stay up-to-date on content, visit @intothesauce’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll see, but it’ll be entertaining.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !