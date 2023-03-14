Open in App
Delishably

Woman's Secret Ingredient in Scrambled Eggs Promises to Be a Major Hit

By Tamika M. Murray,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1HV8_0lILmV4K00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a breakfast lover, you know what you like. Eggs, bacon, and toast could be a favorite. Or maybe you enjoy a smoothie and bagel. Whatever you eat, we’re certain you’re always looking for ways to improve on a treasured favorite.

TikTok content creator @intothesauce shared footage of herself making eggs with a secret ingredient. They look just spectacular.

@intothesauce

Let the record show this is my favourite 5 minute meal 🍳✨💭🧈🫶 #scrambledeggs

♬ Mother's Love - The Vernon Spring

Do you enjoy eating scrambled eggs? For many, scrambled eggs are the first type of eggs you’ll eat. They’re soft and easy to chew, especially for young children. As we age, we might shift to over-easy eggs or omelets. But there is something nostalgic about scrambled eggs. Today’s video showed that adding Pranko breadcrumbs can really take eggs to another level. We think it’s because breadcrumbs give all foods an extra oomph. Using Panko in your scrambled eggs is a great idea that we look forward to testing out.

Let’s see how the TikToker reacted to this video. User @thingsweresaid wrote, “Sorry crunchy scrambled eggs are nauseating to me.” @kaydvenzon said, “Correction: I’ll never make scrambled eggs with Panko.” @marie asked, “Why are people upset about scrambled eggs?” @marie admitted, “I thought this sounded good!” @lucy Sommer exclaimed, “Great idea!” @Neilbreenfanpage22 revealed, “I had no idea Ma used the egg wash for scrambled!! Those schnitzels were the best.” @intothesauce exclaimed, “Yes! Honestly, best food memory from my childhood!”

The comments were heavily mixed about adding Panko to your scrambled eggs. We say go for it if it sounds good to you. To stay up-to-date on content, visit @intothesauce’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll see, but it’ll be entertaining.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
I Went To SUR Restaurant From 'Vanderpump Rules' & Here's What You Don't See On The Show
West Hollywood, CA11 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy