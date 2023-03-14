Best pet insurance companies 2023

To find the best pet insurance you should first explore all of your options. JGI/Jamie Grill

Few events are as painful as seeing your furry family member suffer an unexpected illness or injury. Unfortunately, the vet bill you receive for your pet's treatment can also sting. The high cost of veterinary care is one reason many pet owners take out insurance policies to help offset their costs.

With pet insurance , you pay your veterinary bill, and your pet insurer reimburses you for a portion, or all, of your costs, depending on the terms of your policy. Premiums vary among providers, so shopping and comparing different pet insurance providers and policies is the best way to save money.

Compared to other types of insurance, pet insurance is a smaller but burgeoning insurance sector with a growing number of providers. We've compiled a list of the best insurance companies that are your best bets for coverage, cost and other important factors.

According to ManyPets , insurance coverage starts at $20 per month for dogs and $25 for cats.

In our research, ManyPets edged out Lemonade with slightly lower costs for coverage. We got quotes for a 5-year-old mixed dog of medium weight and good health in Boulder, Colorado. For a maximum coverage pet insurance policy with a $500 deductible and a reimbursement rate of 80%, you'd pay a $28 monthly premium with ManyPets and $39 per month with Lemonade.

ManyPets also offers a 15% premium discount if you insure more than one pet with the insurer.

Embrace pet insurance provides the most comprehensive coverage with first-rate benefits. Embrace covers a broad spectrum of conditions, including breed-specific conditions, orthopedic conditions, cancer treatments and emergency surgeries. Policies also include coverage for prescription drugs for covered conditions and treatments your pet receives at emergency vet clinics.

While many pet insurance providers limit their maximum annual coverage to $100,000 or less, Embrace maximum coverage is unlimited. If you don't anticipate needing that much coverage, you can choose a reduced maximum limit of as low as $5,000.

A pet insurance policy with numerous deductibles and maximum coverage amounts is essential if you want to customize your coverage to meet your budget. By raising your deductible or lowering your coverage amounts, you can dial in your coverage to maximize your benefits without breaking the bank.

Spot Pet Insurance provides you with the most flexibility to customize your policy. The company offers several annual limit options:

$2,500

$3,000

$4,000

$5,000

$7,000

$10,000

Unlimited

Lemonade is a popular insurance company that issues homeowners, rental and auto insurance. The company is also among the best pet insurance companies, with affordable premiums and comprehensive coverage for your dog or cat.

One unique feature of Lemonade pet insurance is that it groups mixed breeds together rather than as a specific breed, such as a Labrador Mix. Since 60% of pets are mixed breeds, this feature may save you money on your pet insurance policy. Remember that mixed dogs are generally less expensive to insure than specific breeds.

Some pet insurance companies don't provide insurance for pets above a specific age, often between seven and 14 years. This age stipulation can present a problem when looking for cat insurance since our feline friends typically live 13 to 17 years on average. It's not uncommon for some cats to live beyond 20 years.

The age of your cat (or dog) isn't a concern with Figo pet insurance . The insurer covers cats and dogs without any upper-age restrictions. This is a great relief for pet owners struggling to find insurance for their senior pets.

When you're shopping for pet insurance, be sure to ask each insurer about their average reimbursement time frame. With some pet insurance companies, you may not receive reimbursement for your pet care expenses for 30 days or longer. Long waiting times can strain your budget, especially after forking out a substantial sum to cover an unplanned procedure or treatment.

That said, Fetch by The Dodo is our pick for the quickest reimbursement time. You can receive reimbursement within two business days via direct deposit. Receiving your reimbursement quickly can help you withstand the impact of a large vet bill, especially if you choose the 90% reimbursement rate.

Unlike most pet insurance companies, Pets Best insurance provides an option called Vet Direct Pay which allows Pets Best to pay your vet directly for an amount equal to your claim reimbursement.

By paying the vet directly, you don't have to pull money from your savings or charge the vet bill on your credit card to pay for your pet's care. This unique feature allows you to concentrate more on your pet's treatment and recovery and less on the payment for vet services.

The bottom line

As with most financial products and services, the benefits of each are unique to the individual. So while we find the above companies the best for individual features it still pays to do your own research to find the best plan for you and your furry friend. Use the table below to get started today.