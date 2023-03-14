Open in App
CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a Pickleball paddle for 41% off

By Lily Rose,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XLZI_0lILmDQU00

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:16

ROKNE Curve

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a Pickleball paddle for 41% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

ROKNE Curve Classic Pickleball paddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LebsE_0lILmDQU00
ROKNE Curve

This Pickleball paddle is made with a textured fiberglass surface and a polypropylene honeycomb core. It features a contoured cushion handle and breathable grip.

It's 41% off right now.

ROKNE Curve Classic Pickleball paddle, $70 (regularly $130)

Calming Heat Flexi Wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tODop_0lILmDQU00
Calming Heat

The wrap massager might target pressure points with massage and heat therapy. It features massaging vibrations that can be turned on and off. The wrap is filled with clay beads that can absorb heat for additional comfort. The wrap includes an extender strap for a custom fit.

It's 40% off right now.

Calming Heat Flexi Wrap, $24 (regularly $40)

Kalorik Cobra 3-piece chef, prep and paring knife set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTd9K_0lILmDQU00
Kalorik Cobra Knives

This high-carbon, stainless-steel knife set is on sale now. The Cobra print on these blades can create air pockets that might make cutting raw ingredients easier.

Kalorik Cobra 3-piece chef, prep and paring knife set, $38 (regularly $60)

