CBS Mornings Deals: Get a Pickleball paddle for 41% off
By Lily Rose,
7 days ago
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a Pickleball paddle for 41% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
The wrap massager might target pressure points with massage and heat therapy. It features massaging vibrations that can be turned on and off. The wrap is filled with clay beads that can absorb heat for additional comfort. The wrap includes an extender strap for a custom fit.
Comments / 0