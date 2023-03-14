Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fixing the Packers: One veteran in free agency, one rookie to draft at wide receiver

By Zach KruseBrennen RuppBrandon Carwilepaulbretl,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xURVr_0lILfVOD00

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has obvious issues to address on his roster this offseason. He’s often used a repeatable plan of attack for fixing roster holes: add one veteran and at least one rookie.

Think Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson. Or Tramon Williams and Jaire Alexander. Or Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Or Billy Turner and Elgton Jenkins. Or Za’Darius/Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Get the picture?

In this series at Packers Wire, the staff will fix a roster hole by picking one veteran to sign in free agency and one rookie to draft. The series began at tight end, moved on to safety and now continues with wide receiver.

Zach Kruse: Darius Slayton, A.T. Perry

Sign: Slayton

Draft: Perry

I suggested trading for Slayton last season. He’s a speedster who would excel running the various deep routes and deep crossers that are so important in the Packers offense. Last season, the 26-year-old averaged 15.7 yards per catch for the Giants. At the right price, he’s a tremendous fit as the veteran complement to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

The Packers are likely to lose Allen Lazard, making Perry an attractive target on Day 2 of the draft. He is almost 6-4, posted a RAS of 9.24 at the combine and caught 26 touchdown passes over his final two seasons at Wake Forest. He’s not near Lazard’s level as a blocker, but not many receivers are coming out of college. His size, speed and production are appealing for a team that values all three.

Brandon Carwile: Marvin Jones, Jonathan Mingo

Sign: Jones

Draft: Mingo

Yep, I’m going with Jones once again. I feel like he is a pragmatic option for his longevity and cheaper asking price. At 33 years old, Jones isn’t going to command a huge deal, but he could be the perfect candidate to lead this young wide receiver room. The Packers need a veteran to mentor the likes of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and Jones is perfect because he knows what it takes to be productive in the NFL. Jones is only two years removed from a 832-yard season in Jacksonville and if his snaps hadn’t been diminished in 2022, he may have put up a similar number. Jones isn’t going to be the same player he was in Detroit, but the Packers would get more production out of him than they would a Randall Cobb.

I think it’s about time Green Bay went with a bigger body to command the slot. Enough with the Randall Cobbs and Amari Rodgers of the world, get a guy like Mingo who is 6-2, 220 and can pickup YAC like there’s no tomorrow. Mingo ran a 4.46 and posted a 39.5-inch vertical at the combine, so he’s a good athlete. That much was evident at Ole Miss, where he showed he is a capable route runner who can break off a big play at a moments notice. In four seasons, he finished with 112 receptions for 1,758 and 12 touchdowns, which isn’t jaw-dropping production by any means, but his 15.7 yards per catch is the number to pay attention to. Mingo would be a great option in the fourth round to give the Packers a physical slot who can move the chains.

Paul Bretl: Darius Slayton, Rashee Rice

Sign: Slayton

Draft: Rice

Slayton is still just 26 years old but gives the Packers something they very much need at receiver, which is experience, not to mention some playmaking. He can play both outside and from the slot, and was targeted in just about all areas of the field. He totaled 51 receptions at an impressive 16 yards per catch in 2022, and ranked sixth in average YAC last season. Slayton is projected to come with a very reasonable contract of $3.5 million per year, according to Spotrac.

Rice just feels like a Packer. He is listed at 6-1 and 204 while posting a RAS of 9.35. Rice was a high-volume target at SMU and showcased his playmaking abilities with the ball in his hands, ranking third in YAC last season. Most of his snaps came on the boundary, where he was targeted heavily within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, and for what it’s worth, he’s graded out very well as a run-blocker by PFF, another important aspect of playing receiver in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Brennen Rupp: Mack Hollins, Rashee Rice

Sign: Hollins

Draft: Rice

There are not a lot of attractive free agent wide receivers that the Packers can realistically afford. So let’s go with a roll of the dice on Mack Hollins. The former UNC Tarheel enjoyed a career year playing alongside Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Hollins hauled in 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns. He’s a player that wouldn’t move the needle, but he could be the veteran presence this team needs that could be a reliable No. 3 or No. 4 option for the Packers.

Let’s give the Packers Rashee Rice on day two of the NFL Draft. The SMU wide reciver is a YAC threat and turned in a solid outing at the combine. He clocked a 4.51 40-yard time and posted a 41 inch vertical. On top of all that, Rice is an absolute dog as a blocker.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Which remaining 49ers free agents could be re-signed?
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Steelers going all-in on WR Calvin Austin III in 2023
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
The latest 2023 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Colts trading up for a QB
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
What the Brandin Cooks trade might mean for the Broncos
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
2023 Detroit Lions defensive depth chart prediction
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Seahawks 2023 depth chart projections after first wave of free agency
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Cowboys 7-round mock draft after one week of free agency
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Reactions from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Pro Day attended by all 32 NFL teams
Iowa City, IA4 hours ago
Takeaways from Colorado’s first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Cornerback left off roster ahead of 2023 season
Madison, WI12 hours ago
UNC basketball set to meet with transfer target on Tuesday
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Ravens named as a top landing spot for two big-name WRs by Bleacher Report
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting defense
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pair of Alabama starting linebackers 'probably out' for the entire spring per Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago
2023 Lions offensive depth chart prediction after the first week of free agency
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Jakobi Meyers named questionable fit for the Raiders
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Doc Rivers explains why he didn't challenge 6th foul call on Joel Embiid
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy