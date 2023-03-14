Open in App
San Diego, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Biden Visit to San Diego Not Without Protest

By Eddie McCoven,

7 days ago

SAN DIEGO - President Biden's visit to San Diego was not without protests by residents who hoped to have their voices heard by one of the most powerful men in the world.

Multiple protests happened outside Naval Base Point Loma during President Biden's visit Monday. One of the groups was Friends of Friendship Park, which has been speaking out against the construction of a new 30-foot tall border wall through the important meeting place.

"Biden wants to say, 'I'm different on immigration, I'm different on border policy than my predecessor.' He needs to stop these walls right now," Seth David Clark, a pastor for the Border Church, told reporting partner 10 News .

Another group was waving signs that said "Bring Ridge Home," a reference to Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who is currently in a jail in Japan after a car wreck that killed two Japanese citizens.

"His constitutional rights, his human rights, were denied as part of the Status of Forces agreement, which was not upheld," said Derek Alkonis, Lt. Alkonis's father.

The Lieutenant's family says it was worth making the trip down to San Diego in hopes that Biden might take action and call on Japanese officials for his release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bzrH_0lILehzq00
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: US President Joe Biden attends a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023 in San Diego, California. President Biden hosts British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego for an AUKUS meeting to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images
