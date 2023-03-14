Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 14

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Upgrades:

> Acushnet (GOLF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Tigress Financial; tgt raised to $62

> argenx (ARGX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $460

> Dell (DELL) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $47.50

> Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $50

> LexinFintech (LX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $3.60

> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $80

> Portland Gen Elec (POR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $52

> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Tricon Residential (TCN) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $9.25

> Unum Group (UNM) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $52

Downgrades:

> Hancock Whitney (HWC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $50

> Hancock Whitney (HWC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $44.50

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> nCino (NCNO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22

> Oportun Financial (OPRT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $4

> Red Electrica (RDEIY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

Others:

> Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $155

> Durect (DRRX) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading; tgt $37

> Encompass Health (EHC) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $57

> Hibbett (HIBB) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $69

> Lilium GmbH (LILM) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $1

> Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading; tgt $7

