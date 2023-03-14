Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 14

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.
Upgrades:
> Acushnet (GOLF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Tigress Financial; tgt raised to $62
> argenx (ARGX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $460
> Dell (DELL) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $47.50
> Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $50
> LexinFintech (LX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $3.60
> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $80
> Portland Gen Elec (POR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $52
> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Tricon Residential (TCN) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $9.25
> Unum Group (UNM) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $52
Downgrades:
> Hancock Whitney (HWC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $50
> Hancock Whitney (HWC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $44.50
> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> nCino (NCNO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22
> Oportun Financial (OPRT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $4
> Red Electrica (RDEIY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
Others:
> Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $155
> Durect (DRRX) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading; tgt $37
> Encompass Health (EHC) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $57
> Hibbett (HIBB) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $69
> Lilium GmbH (LILM) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $1
> Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading; tgt $7
