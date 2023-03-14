Open in App
Louder

Courtney Love slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for lack of female representation

By Liz Scarlett,

7 days ago

Courtney Love has come forward to call out The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its lack of female representation.

The grunge star aired her aggrievances over the establishment via a reposted tweet by author Jessica Hopper, who shared the Rock Hall's disappointing statistics relating to their inductees, with the vast majority of those honoured being men.

Hopper responded to an article by Music Connection , which reported that the organisation had launched a new campaign titled #WomenWhoRock, in celebration of Women's History Month.

First taking aim at the article's title, which read: "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates Women Who Rock", she responds: "Do they tho? 719 inductees to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, only 61 are women.

"That's 8.48 percent. C'mon @rockhall, it's FUCKING GRIM BRO when yr doing worse than women-artists-on-country radio numbers (10 percent) and women headliners at major music festivals (13 percent)."

In response, Love expressed her own view on the Rock Hall's lack of equality, while sharing one of her texts she had sent to Dave Grohl upon the Foo Fighters ' own induction in 2021.

In the text, she shines a light on the fact that Grohl's band were inducted into the hall in far less time than various legendary female musicians, such as Tina Turner and Carole King, who had already been eligible for induction across a span of multiple decades.

"@jesshopp DOES THE MATH," tweets Love. "37 years in existence & women make up 8.48 percent of inductees out of 719. See txt to Grohl. @rockhall ELIGIBILITY is 25 years after 1st release. @foofighters were nominated 4 secs later. @NinaSimoneMusic & Carole King 30 years #fixtherockandrollhalloffame."

Her text to Grohl reads: "Have fun at the Rock Hall Dave. Make sure and hold the seats of Tina Turner & Carole King, both who have been eligible for over 30! years each."

Nina Simone was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, and was eligible since 1984. Tina Turner and Carole King were both inducted in 2021, the same year that Foo Fighters were inducted.

