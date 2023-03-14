NC State Newsstand: NCAA Tournament odds for Wolfpack men's basketball

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - MARCH 02: NC State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts looks towards his team during the college basketball game between NC State and Wake Forest on March 2, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

TheWolfpacker.com’s Tuesday Morning Newsstand

NC State is officially in the tournament after weeks of speculation on the bubble. The Wolfpack will travel to Denver, Colorado, as a No. 11 seed to face No. 6-seeded Creighton Friday, March 17, at 4 p.m..

Going into the tournament, VegasInsider released its betting odds for the entire field. NC State checks in at +20,000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the national championship. Duke, Miami and UVA all go into the tournament with better odds out of the ACC.

The Wolfpack also holds +4100 odds to with the South Region, which is hosted in Louisville, Kentucky. The Blue Jays are 5-point favorites going into the round of 64 matchup with NC State.

Pack football picked up a quarterback commit from three-star class of 2024 signal-caller Cedrick Bailey Jr.. He visited Raleigh last week.

Wolfpack women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore shared an update on the injury status of All-ACC guard Diamond Johnson.

NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts also updated the media on forward Greg Gantt, who was injured during the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack women’s basketball team’s round of 64 matchup against the No. 10-seeded Princeton Tigers will tip off at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

Three-star running back Jayden Scott released his top-7 schools, and the Pack made the cut. He has already visited Raleigh twice this year.

NC State quote of the day

This quote is from Keatts discussing the emotions surrounding the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tourament appearance.

“”It was validation that all of our hard work had paid off, and guys who came in and contribute to the program and guys like Terquavion Smith, who decided to come back, that he was rewarded and gets the opportunity to play in the biggest tournament,” Keatts said.

“I was really excited about it, and guys were pumped.”

Today’s top NC State headlines

2024 QB Cedrick Bailey commits to NC State: ‘NC State loves me’