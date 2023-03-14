Open in App
Alabama State
On3.com

2027 ATH Joshua Jones has national aspirations as a recruit

By Jeremy Johnson,

7 days ago
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Jacksonville (Fla.) Zaraphath Academy 2027 athlete Joshua Jones walked on the field on Saturday night full of high school stars and looked like he belonged.

He made leaping grabs over multiple defenders while playing in the secondary as well. Jones is already 6-foot-2, 195 pounds as an eighth grader. He also squats 305 pounds. When asked which position he plays, Jones responds with a wry grin.

“Everything,” Jones said.

There are already whispers of Jones becoming a blue-chip prospect as he moves into high school in the fall. He’s been compared to Derwin James at the same age, maybe better.

“He’s the best middle school player I’ve ever seen,” Tight Action 7-on-7 coach Harrison Smith told On3.

Smith has been in South Georgia, and North Florida area for most of his life.

As the hype builds Jones is preparing for what could be ahead of him. Jones is already taking the time to learn about the recruiting process.

“I’m just now learning and trying to get more understanding of (the recruiting process),” Jones said.

He’s been on a few visits already as he begins to get his feet wet on the recruiting trail. Jones has visited Florida and UCF. He’ll take visits to Alabama, Georgia and Georgia Tech in the coming months.

Alabama is Jones’ dream school.

“I love the program,” Jones said. “They produce a lot of great wide receivers. Julio Jones is my favorite wide receiver. I’ve always loved him. I memic his game.”

