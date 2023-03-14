Rodney Terry not concerned with national accolades entering NCAA Tournament

Jamie Squire / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Entering the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Longhorns are a popular pick to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. That’s, in part, because of their Big 12 Tournament win, accolades that the team is starting to receive, and interim head coach Rodney Terry.

However, as Terry explained, the Longhorns aren’t worried about any of that as they head into the NCAA Tournament.

“Again, like I said earlier to open it up, I give all the glory to God for this opportunity,” Rodney Terry said. “Just so blessed to work with a great group of guys, a great staff.”

“Man, we just enjoyed this journey. I’ve really tried to live where my feet are every day, and like I tell our guys all the time, live in the present, right now. You can’t control the future or the past, but you live in the present, and, man, it’s a great day to be alive. I say that every day to our guys,” Terry said.

“But me personally, I haven’t given a lot of thought to that. Really tried to dedicate this season to my dad. I lost my dad in August, and he would be really excited right now.”

Texas will open the NCAA Tournament against Colgate.

Texas players make the case for Rodney Terry

Texas players want the interim tag removed so that Rodney Terry. One player, Marcus Carr, made the case very simply.

“Watch the game we just played and every single game we played this season,” Carr said.

However, according to a recent report, Texas doesn’t want to give Rodney Terry the full-time position, though depending on how deep the Longhorns go in the NCAA Tournament, Terry may force their hand. Still, athletic director Chris Del Conte would rather swing for a big name.