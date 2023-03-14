Updated SEC baseball power rankings after week four action; Georgia, Kentucky, and Arkansas all rise

Auburn fell in this weeks SEC baseball power rankings.

It's officially time for SEC baseball conference play!

This weekend we will truly see what all of these teams are made of as we will see SEC opponents face off.

Last week in the SEC, Auburn and Alabama both had rough weekends series losing, but aside from the Yellowhammer State, the rest of the SEC took care of business.

Let's look at our five SEC baseball power rankings.

14. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 11-5

Last Week's Rank: 13

Week Four Recap: Mississippi State went 4-0 on the week beating Valapariso in a midweek and sweeping Lipscomb. The only reason they dropped a spot is that the team that leapfrogged them, Kentucky is on a big winning streak. The Bulldogs play Kentucky this week, so we will find out who deserves to be where after this weekend's series.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Nicholls, Wed Louisiana. Weekend Series: Kentucky

13. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 14-2

Last Week's Rank: 14

Week Four Recap: Kentucky is hot right now, as they are on a ten-game winning streak, including going 5-0 last week. They have yet to play any good teams, but it says a lot that they haven't dropped a series to a team they shouldn't so far this year. They take on two power five opponents this week, so it's time for the Wildcats to put up or shut up.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Indiana. Weekend Series: Mississippi State

12. Missouri Tigers

Record: 12-3

Last Week's Rank: 12

Week Four Recap: Missouri had a so-so week going 3-1 but losing a game to NJIT. Missouri was impressive in week one beating Texas and TCU but has yet to play any opponents of note since then. They have a tall ask hosting #2 Tennessee this week. If the Tigers put up a fight this week, this team could be the real deal.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Lamar. Weekend Series: Tennessee

11. Auburn Tigers

Record: 12-3-1

Last Week's Rank: 10

Week Four Recap: Auburn had a rough week going 3-2. They won their two midweek games but then lost the series with Southeastern Louisiana. This Auburn team has the potential to be great, but they need to get Cole Foster, Bobby Peirce, and Joseph Gonzalez healthy to make that happen. This week with two great baseball teams on the schedule is an excellent opportunity to show the country what they are all about.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Georgia Tech. Weekend Series: @ #7 Arkansas

10. Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 12-4

Last Week's Rank: 11

Week Four Recap: Georgia had a good week going 4-1, with a midweek series sweep of an outstanding Georgia Southern team and a series win over Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs have beaten so good teams this season, so I expect them to give South Carolina a dogfight this weekend, pun intended.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Wofford. Weekend Series: #16 South Carolina

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (24)

Record: 15-2

Last Week's Rank: 9

Week Four Recap: Alabama had a rough week going 2-2. The Tide have yet to play any note-worthy teams so far this season, which will hurt their RPI. They will finally face a test heading on the road to take on the Gators. Alabama is the mystery team of the SEC so far, as we have yet to learn who they are and who they can be. They can't hide behind weak opponents anymore. This weekend we will see who they really are, good or bad.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue @South Alabama. Weekend Series: @ #5 Florida.

8. Texas A&M Aggies (15)

Record: 12-4

Last Week's Rank: 8

Week Four Recap: The Aggies had a good week going 5-0 and only allowing 15 runs. They have a tough week ahead as they play Houston on the road and then host the best team in the country. It will be interesting to see if Texas A&M puts up a fight against the Bayou Bengals.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue @Houston. Weekend Series: #1 LSU

7. South Carolina Gamecocks (16)

Record: 16-1

Last Week's Rank: 7

Week Four Recap: South Carolina has one of the best records in the country and added to it last week, going 5-0. The Gamecocks have one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation, and they will get a good test as they head on the road to play the Georgia Bulldogs. If they win this series, it will confirm this team is a true contender in the conference.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Presbyterian. Weekend Series: @Georgia

6. Vanderbilt Commodores (7)

Record: 12-5

Last Week's Rank: 4

Week Four Recap: Vanderbilt had a good week going 4-1. They dropped a game to LMU that they shouldn't have, but they are a pretty good mid-major program. Vandy will play in the series of the week, arguably as they host #3 Ole Miss. The Commodores have lost some ugly games this season, so this weekend will let us know how good this team is as they host arguably the best team in the nation. You're going to want some popcorn ready for this one.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Belmont. Weekend Series: #3 Ole Miss

5. Arkansas Razorbacks (7)

Record: 13-2

Last Week's Rank: 6

Week Four Recap: Arkansas went 4-0 on the weekend, sweeping an outstanding Louisiana Tech team. They scored 35 runs and only allowed 16. This Razorback team is really good, but they will be tested against an underrated Auburn team. This is going to be another fun series.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue/Wed UNLV. Weekend Series: Auburn

4. Florida Gators (5)

Record: 15-3

Last Week's Rank: 4

Week Four Recap: Florida had a terrific week going 5-0 and scoring double digits in four of their five ball games. They host a good Alabama team for their first conference series. This will be a good one, but I expect the Gators to sweep the Tide behind the arm and bat of Jac Caglianone. Florida will go on a deep post-season run this season and is my pick to win it all.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek Tue North Florida. Weekend Series: #24 Alabama

3. Ole Miss Rebels (3)

Record: 14-2

Last Week's Rank: 3

Week Four Recap: Ole Miss had an outstanding week beating #22 Southern Miss and then sweeping Purdue. Ole Miss has played and beat good competition all year so far, so they will be ready to take on Vanderbilt in one of the best series of the weekend.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue @Jacksonville State. Weekend Series: @ #6 Vanderbilt

2. Tennessee Volunteers (2)

Record: 14-3

Last Week's Rank: 2

Week Four Recap: Tennessee had a so-so week going 3-1. They lost their midweek game to Boston College, then went on to sweep Morehead State. I expect them to go on the road and make a big statement sweeping Missouri this weekend. Tennessee's pitching staff is incredible, and they have the bats to back it up.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue Lipscomb. Weekend Series: @Missouri

1. LSU Tigers (1)

Record: 15-1

Last Week's Rank: 1

Week Four Recap: LSU went 5-0 this week, scoring a whopping 56 runs. This baseball team just truly has the perfect mix of pitching and hitting. I expect the Tigers to head down to Texas and win the series over the Aggies behind the arm of Paul Skenes and the bat of Dylan Crews.

Week Five Opponents: Midweek: Tue New Orleans. Weekend Series: @ #15 Texas A&M

This week will truly show us who is who in the SEC so prepare your selves for a really exciting week of baseball.

You can click here to see last weeks SEC baseball power rankings.

Must read baseball stories

SEC Baseball Power Rankings

Takeaways vs Lipscomb

WATCH: Bryson Ware launches a home run

Nate LaRue makes award watch list

Two players sign an NIL deal

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch