The Magic Insider

Magic vs. Spurs GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Odds

By Jeremy Brener,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq7A5_0lIL5XyE00

The Orlando Magic visits the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic begins a four-game road trip tonight with a contest in the Lone Star State against the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Spurs hold one of the league's worst records, the Magic cannot overlook its opponent. Just four days ago, the Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets at home.

With just 14 games to go, the margin for error has never been thinner. The team sits 3.5 games back of the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Mar. 14
  • Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds : Magic (-5.5)

Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report

Orlando Magic

San Antonio Spurs

  • Khem Birch (OUT - right knee)
  • Malaki Branham (OUT - right shoulder)
  • Tre Jones (OUT - non-Covid illness)
  • Romeo Langford (OUT - left adductor soreness)
  • Keldon Johnson (QUESTIONABLE - left foot soreness)
  • Jeremy Sochan (QUESTIONABLE - right knee soreness)

Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Markelle Fultz
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG De'Vonte Graham
  • SG Devin Vassell
  • SF Keldon Johnson
  • PF Jeremy Sochan
  • C Zach Collins

