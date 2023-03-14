Magic vs. Spurs GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Orlando Magic visits the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic begins a four-game road trip tonight with a contest in the Lone Star State against the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Spurs hold one of the league's worst records, the Magic cannot overlook its opponent. Just four days ago, the Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets at home.

With just 14 games to go, the margin for error has never been thinner. The team sits 3.5 games back of the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 14

Tuesday, Mar. 14 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Betting Odds : Magic (-5.5)

Magic vs. Spurs Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - torn left adductor)

Kevon Harris (OUT - G League Two-Way)

Franz Wagner (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

San Antonio Spurs

Khem Birch (OUT - right knee)

Malaki Branham (OUT - right shoulder)

Tre Jones (OUT - non-Covid illness)

Romeo Langford (OUT - left adductor soreness)

Keldon Johnson (QUESTIONABLE - left foot soreness)

Jeremy Sochan (QUESTIONABLE - right knee soreness)

Magic vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs

PG De'Vonte Graham

SG Devin Vassell

SF Keldon Johnson

PF Jeremy Sochan

C Zach Collins

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.