Commanders Moves: Heinicke Leaves; Howell Starter Behind New O-Line?

The Washington Commanders had a good start to the NFL's legal tampering period, as they strengthened a weakness on the offensive side of the ball.

Washington signed Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie and New York Giants center Nick Gates , two moves to help shore up a unit that gave up 48 sacks last season (seventh worst in the NFL).

So, while Washington could still be players in free agency in terms of a "splash" signing, the franchise is moving to better a weakness .

But does that mean Sam Howell is indeed going to be the starter next season?

With Carson Wentz released and Taylor Heinicke using free agency to move to the Atlanta Falcons (via a reported two-year deal "worth up to $20 million), Howell is by default, the team's starter right now. Obviously, that can change between now and Week 1, but if Howell is the starter, the first order of business is to upgrade his protection.

Tick.

Howell will have some weapons around him in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and even tight end Logan Thomas who should improve on his 2022 season as he looks to be fully over his ACL injury from 2021.

So, the cupboard isn't exactly bare, and Howell has some nice pieces to work with. Exactly how the Commanders move forward over the next few days will tell us a lot about next season's plans.

Giving Howell the best chance to succeed means keeping him upright and giving him weapons to utilize.

The signings of Wylie and Gates are moves in the right direction from head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew and if Howell is to be the starter, he will need all the help he can get.

And Washington is doing its best to get him that help.

