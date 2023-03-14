Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
AllTitans

Titans Sign Second Deal of Free Agency, Add Special Teams Ace Luke Gifford

By Tyler Rowland,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7tMK_0lIKzDAq00

The Tennessee Titans added linebacker and special teams dynamo Luke Gifford to start day two of NFL Free Agency. Gifford is the second signing the Titans have made so far.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE — The Titans got day two of free agency started early. Their second signing of free agency is former Dallas Cowboys linebacker and special teamer Luke Gifford. Gifford joins on a two-year deal worth up to $5 million according to a report from Todd Archer of ESPN.

The exact details of Gifford’s deal aren’t known yet, but the expectation is the deal includes a lot of incentives that could raise Gifford’s pay should he hit certain benchmarks. This makes sense considering Gifford has primarily played special teams throughout his career rather than on defense as a linebacker.

Gifford has been in Dallas for four seasons. He played in 16 games each of the last two years. Again, Gifford truly has been almost exclusively a special teams player. In those four years in Dallas, Gifford played only 74 total snaps on defense. All but one of those defensive snaps came in the last two season with 32 in 2021 and 41 in 2022.

On the other hand, Gifford has racked up a ton of special teams snaps for the Cowboys. Gifford has played 954 special teams snaps, logging 368 snaps in back to back seasons(2021 & 2022). In his 46 career games, Gifford has accumulated 40 tackles and one tackle for loss. Most of his production obviously coming on coverage units.

The Titans may want to give Gifford a look at linebacker. He was buried on the depth chart in Dallas and some believe he has the ability to do more defensively. While there may be some optimism about Gifford’s defensive potential, the most likely outcome is Gifford is not an answer on defense, but can be a strong contributor on special teams. As he has always been.

This leaves the Titans’ linebacker group with more depth, but no answers. Gifford does not change the Titans’ need for two starting linebackers. Whether it be more signings in free agency or additions in the NFL Draft, the Titans will still need more linebackers soon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Titans Key Felt "Disrespected" By Jacksonville
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans Add Three Assistants to Coaching Staff
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
AllTitans First Tennessee Titans Mock Draft 1.0
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Re-Signed Running Back On Tuesday Morning
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO13 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans Go Defense in Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft From ESPN
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
New Titans’ Pass Rusher Arden Key Looking to be a “Bully”
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Daniel Brunskill Confident In What He Brings To The Titans
Nashville, TN21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy