Even in competition, tennis provides ‘a breath of fresh air’ for Wade and Mika Wester

WHITE PINE — On Monday afternoon, Wade and Mika Wester stood together at the Lakeway Christian Academy tennis courts.

Mika wore a navy Nike vest, while Wade donned a black Cocke County tennis hoodie.

Both with their hoods up, both with their faces red from the biting wind.

They admitted they were cold, but that they were also glad to be outside.

It was a long way — in miles, in years and in mentality — from Wade’s final year coaching girls basketball at CCHS, when seemingly every loss and every mistake would gnaw at him and his daughter to the point of them not sleeping.

But on this Monday, even though they spent the afternoon coaching against one another, both Wade and Mika would sleep well.

Because the fact that they were competing did not matter as much as the impact they have each received from this sport.

“Coaching tennis, it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Wade. “A little bit more relaxed, and we’re able to enjoy it.”

Some sports, while fun, have not been quite as relaxed.

When Wester stopped coaching basketball in 2011, he did so for a number of reasons — most of them having to do with his daughter Mika, a freshman he said “was the best on the court.”

“But I didn’t start her or anything,” added Wade, “because I didn’t want to look like I was showing favoritism. So I almost punished her, and I knew I didn’t want to do that the next three years.”

Nor did he want to gloss over every miss and every errant bounce of the ball, as he had done that winter.

“We’re both perfectionists when it comes to basketball, because we put in so much work,” summarized Mika. “Some days, you have bad games. And adversity would mess us up mentally, because once I got down, he would too since we feed off each other.”

The resulting head-butting made Wade realize he had to walk away after five seasons at the helm.

“And when I quit coaching basketball, they said I had to coach something,” Wade said. “So I started coaching tennis. I tried to rebuild the team and didn’t have very many, so I asked Mika to play, and she did for her last two years.

“It gave her something to enjoy since she took basketball so seriously.”

Mika wound up making All-Conference for CCHS during her junior and senior seasons.

Then, she went on to star at Carson-Newman in basketball and eventually wound up teaching middle school P.E. classes.

That led her to Lakeway, where she was also hired as a basketball assistant in June of 2022.

“But when she got here, she found out they didn’t have a tennis program,” said Wade. “So she said, ‘Well I played tennis in high school!’”

“And they didn’t believe me,” Mika said with a laugh. “I told them I was All-Conference in tennis.”

Ultimately, Mika landed that job, too — and she knew immediately who she would be scheduling for her team’s first competitive match.

“And I was like, ‘I want to play you,’” said Wade in response.

So on Monday afternoon, Mika was no longer lamenting missed shots.

Instead, she was stepping over the line of competition to learn from her dad.

“It’s different than playing,” she said. “You have to teach a kid how to hold a raquet, how to get your feet right, holding your stance, keeping up with scores… so it was nice to have him here as a comfort for our first match.”

Both Wade and Mika also paid heavy tribute to their assistants, Jordan Keller and Steve McNabb for CCHS and Stacey Morgan for Lakeway.

“He’s great with the forehand, backhand, serving, like he knows the skills,” said Mika. “So I’m thankful to have him there, because he does the work no one thinks about.”

After all, both Westers have experienced a “learning curve” with the sport.

But they have both come to appreciate it, too.

After the interview, both Wade and Mika kept walking around the courts at Lakeway.

Hoods up, hands in and out of their pockets, with Mika comparing her notes with those of her dad in a moment that would look strange during a baseball or basketball game — but not here.

“In basketball and other sports, you’re so competitive,” summarized Wade. “But tennis is more individual. So I wanted to see Lakeway do good and Cocke County do good.

“It’s a little different, and you don’t feel so competitive. It’s not like in basketball, where it would eat us both up. It’s a breath of fresh air, like I said.”