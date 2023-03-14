Steelers Next Signing Probably Saves Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers next signing is most likely a big one.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not win day one of the negotiation period. So far, the team has lost a cornerback only to replace them with Patrick Peterson. Yes, an All-Pro is great to have, but at 33 years old, it's hardly a move that'll make this team a Super Bowl contender.

Meanwhile, they watched all the big-name inside linebackers fly off the board for cheap. Outside of Tremaine Edmunds' insane deal , the off-ball market was underwhelming, but the Steelers did nothing about it.

There's always a method to the madness for the Steelers, and you should expect the same from them this time around. This team doesn't do nothing simply to give themselves a disadvantage. There's a name they're looking for, and a signing could happen rather soon.

This next signing is probably going to be a good one. One fans are excited about - not that they shouldn't be excited about Peterson. One that saves a slow start to free agency.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What Steelers Are Getting in Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson Wants to Wear No. 7 With Steelers

Report: Lamar Jackson Could Sit Out Season

Steelers Free Agents: 9 Who Stay, 5 Who Go

Mock Draft: Steelers Select CB Sleeper, New OT



Kenny Pickett Gets Dragged Into Lamar Jackson Drama

Lamar Jackson Drama Really Hurts Steelers

