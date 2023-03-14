Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
AllSteelers

Steelers Next Signing Probably Saves Free Agency

By Noah Strackbein,

7 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers next signing is most likely a big one.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not win day one of the negotiation period. So far, the team has lost a cornerback only to replace them with Patrick Peterson. Yes, an All-Pro is great to have, but at 33 years old, it's hardly a move that'll make this team a Super Bowl contender.

Meanwhile, they watched all the big-name inside linebackers fly off the board for cheap. Outside of Tremaine Edmunds' insane deal , the off-ball market was underwhelming, but the Steelers did nothing about it.

There's always a method to the madness for the Steelers, and you should expect the same from them this time around. This team doesn't do nothing simply to give themselves a disadvantage. There's a name they're looking for, and a signing could happen rather soon.

This next signing is probably going to be a good one. One fans are excited about - not that they shouldn't be excited about Peterson. One that saves a slow start to free agency.

