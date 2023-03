An Alabama woman was killed and two young children injured when their vehicle struck a tree, state troopers report.

Morgan D. Kent, 28, of Somerville, Alabama, was killed Monday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed.

Troopers said a 7-year-old child and a 3-year-old child were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The accident happened on Union Hill road approximately 2 miles south of Lacey’s Spring in Morgan County.