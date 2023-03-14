'Unthinkable': Brockton Stepfather Accused Of Shooting 14-Year-Old Stepson To Death

A stepfather is accused of killing his 14-year-old stepson and injuring his 39-year-old girlfriend in an overnight shooting in Brockton, according to officials.

Justelino Resende, age 38, of Brockton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Nehemiah Cepeda at 93 Tribou Street just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office reports.

Responding officers found Cepeda along with the woman suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m., the DA's Office reports. Cepeda, who was a ninth grade student at the Brockton Therapeutic Day School, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and loved ones as they process this unthinkable loss," Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Mike Thomas said in a statement. "I want to thank our staff members for all of the love and support they showed to our students today."

Meanwhile, Resende's girlfriend was brought to Boston Medical Center for treatment where she remains, the DA's Office reports. Her daughter later established a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of Nehemiah's funeral and her mother's medical bills.

Please Please Please if anyone is able to share... this mother, a dear friend from my childhood is fighting for her life... Posted by Marsy Molin Zephir on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

"Two days [ago] my family experienced a tragedy. I lost my brother and my mother is in critical condition undergoing surgeries," she wrote. "Anything will help for cost of funeral expenses and to take care of the family at this difficult time."

Resende pleaded not guilty to one count of each of murder and possession of a firearm and two counts of assault with attempt to murder after appearing in Brockton District Court Tuesday afternoon, the DA's Office adds. He was held without bail and will return to court on April 27.

The investigation is ongoing.