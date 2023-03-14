Open in App
Atlanta, GA
UPI News

Falcons, veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke agree to two-year deal

By Alex Butler,

7 days ago

March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons and veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke agreed to a two-year contract in free agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4vCI_0lIKoPqL00
Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw 12 touchdown passes last season for the Washington Commanders. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Sources told NFL Network , The Athletic and ESPN about the agreement Tuesday morning. The pact is worth up to $20 million.

Heinicke, 29, completed 62.2% of his throws for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine starts last season for the Washington Commanders.

The five-year veteran completed 65% of his attempts for a career-high 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns in 16 games in 2021 for the Commanders. He also threw 15 interceptions that season.

Heinicke previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings , New England Patriots , Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers . He completed 63.9% of his throws for 5,745 yards, 34 scores and 24 interceptions in his previous 33 NFL appearances.

Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, enters the off-season as the Falcons' expected starter. Ridder completed 63.5% of his throws for 708 yards and two scores in four starts last season.

Logan Woodside is the only other quarterback on the Falcons roster from last season.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

